Teen Wolf Creator Jeff Davis Reveals Paramount+ Sequel Film Timeline

It's been several years since MTV's hit series Teen Wolf came to a close, but soon enough, the beloved property will be revived with the franchise's very first Teen Wolf movie! After previously delivering an impressive six seasons on MTV (100 episodes in total) and earning an army of die-hard fans in-between its prominent 2011-2017 run, the series' core audience has clamored for more canon Teen Wolf universe stories. From regularly flooding MTV's Instagram comments to consistent convention appearances years after wrapping, this revival has been a long time coming – and after dropping an exciting trailer with a 2022 release via Paramount+, we're now learning exactly when this film takes place.

During a recent interview with Collider promoting the trailer reveal, Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, Tyler Posey, and Tyler Hoechlin addressed a few details that fans have been extremely curious about. For starters, when discussing where the timeline stands, Davis notes, "I'm probably gonna get this wrong. Cause I did the timeline, and I know what year the movie takes place. It's 2026 actually. And right now, in the movie, Scott McCall is actually older than Tyler Posey." The actor himself then chimed in, adding, "Yes, I believe I'm 33. Am I allowed to say that? Scott McCall, I think, is 33 years old [in Teen Wolf: The Movie]."

In the trailer, it was also revealed that an original character who died in the third season would step back into the Teen Wolf universe, which Davis notes isn't just a ploy for viewers. He tells the publication, "It's not a cameo! She's a big part of the movie, and I think it's pretty significant seeing her walk away from the burning wreck of a car with arrows on her back."

Knowing that Teen Wolf is back in full force with fan favorites, new stories, and an opportunity to return to the fictional town of Beacon Hills, it's a really good time to be a Teen Wolf fan.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will drop exclusively on Paramount+ this fall!