Ten Percent: Dreadful Call Your Agent! UK Remake Put Out of Our Misery

Ten Percent, the cloyingly awful British remake of hit French show biz comedy Call Your Agent!, has been cancelled and put out of our misery.

Ten Percent, the toothless and unbearable British remake of the hit French sitcom Call Your Agent!, has been cancelled after one season. It will not be returning for a second season. The series was set in a boutique show business agency where the neurotic agents struggled with their own personal baggage while putting out fires to help their A-list actor clients secure coveted roles. Said A-list clients were played by real-life A-listers such as Helena Bonham Carter, David Ayelowo, Emma Corrin, David Harewood, and Dominic West, to name a few, all playing gently goofy, egotistical but ultimately harmless versions of themselves. The series premiered in 2022 on AMC+, BBC America, and Sundance Now in the US and Prime Video in the U.K.

The British version of Ten Percent starred Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Prasanna Puwanarajah, and Maggie Steed and was created and run by W1A creator John Morton with a team of five writers. The original French series, Dix Pour Cent (direct translation: "Ten Percent"), was retitled Call Your Agent! in English, premiered in 2015 and became a sleeper hit, then a worldwide hit on Netflix, lasting four seasons with a feature film on the way, and turned its cast, including Camille Cottin and Assaad Bouab, into international stars, especially Cottin. It featured cameos from Monica Belluci, Sigourney Weaver, Cecille de France, and Juliette Binoche. The show became a full-on franchise, spawning remakes in Spain, Italy, Indonesia, and India. We have not seen any of those versions.

According to Variety, Ten Percent got a positive response from the few viewers who saw it, but the departure of Amazon Studios Europe head Georgia Brown a few months after the series premiere resulted in a reset at the studio in the last year and the collapse of co-producer Bron Studios last month meant a second series was nixed.

We reviewed Ten Percent last year and hated it. We found it toothless and cloying, repeating timed jokes about the jibbering British fear of confrontation and embarrassment which the French version evaded (for the French do not jibber!), and lacking the bite, elegance and emotional sophistication of the original French version. It was an unbearable series about show business that pulled all its punches to kiss its own ass, and nobody likes a grotesque and dishonest brown-noser.

