Thank You, Joe Biden, For Tanking the AEW Dynamite Ratings This Week

President Joe Biden's first address to Congress was an inspirational moment for the country. No, The Chadster doesn't mean because of the content of the speech, which was fine. The Chadster is talking about how Biden's address siphoned ratings away from AEW Dynamite, bringing the show back under a million viewers and out of striking distance of WWE Raw. And for that, President Joe Biden has the highest possible approval rating from The Chadster.

AEW Dynamite drew 889,000 viewers this week according to Showbuzz Daily, down last week's massive 1.1 million viewers. And young people tuned out Dynamite to watch the President speak as well, because Dynamite fell from a .37 in the 18-49 demographic to a .33. Biden's speech nearly knocked Dynamite out of the top ten shows on cable entirely, as Dynamite fell from being ranked number two last week to being ranked number ten this week. Biden's speech took all but three of the top ten spots, with the other two going to NBA and MTV's The Challenge.

The Chadster has to admit, it felt a little bit like PResident Biden was speaking directly to The Chadster during his speech. "We all know life can knock us down," said Biden. "But in America, we never, ever, ever stay down. Americans always get up. Today, that's what we're doing: America is rising anew, choosing hope over fear, truth over lies, and light over darkness."

And that same thing can be applied not only to The Chadster, but also to WWE NXT. NXT was knocked down when AEW Dynamite bullied them off Wednesday nights. But now, WWE NXT is rising anew, and with Joe Biden's help, maybe one day NXT will score higher ratings on Tuesdays than Dynamite does on Wednesdays. That would truly be Building Back Better. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad, and The Chadster's buddy Joe, said so.