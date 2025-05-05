Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: That '70s Show

That '70s Show: Grace, Valderrama on Lasting Friendship Beyond Series

Topher Grace reunited with "That '70s Show" co-star Wilmer Valderrama on the latter's podcast to reminisce about growing up and being friends.

It's hard to believe it's been over 27 years since the premiere of That '70s Show on Fox and stars Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama joined the pop culture zeitgeist alongside Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, and Danny Masterson. It certainly didn't hurt having a veteran cast helping them along the way in Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Don Stark, and Tanya Roberts. While the cast has largely shared a bond enough for the bulk of the surviving cast to reunite for the Netflix spinoff That '90s Show, Grace and Valderrama, who only appeared in season one, reunited for Valderrama and Freddy Rodriguez's podcast Dos Amigos to reflect on how they became best friends.

That '70s Show Alum Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama Have a Mini-Reunion

"You and I had this incredible connection from day one," the Home Economics star told Valderrama. "[We] really became best friends right off the bat. Then I would come over to his folks' house and hang out a lot with your sisters." "I lived with my family," the NCIS star added. "My mom was there, my dad is there, my mom is cooking the soups…"

The Flight Risk star explained how he was really shy at the time, not having met many people similar to his "myopic" Connecticut prep school background, and complimented Valderrama's family. "Sometimes I'd sleep over at Wilmer's house because we were teenagers…. Especially going through this thing where it's scary and you're getting famous and you don't understand what's happening in your life, but then to have such a good friend and to also have an eye-opening experience," Grace said.

"It was [life-changing] for me too, you have to understand, because I had only been [in America] a couple years," Valderrama added, noting his youth, growing up in Venezuela. "Meeting someone like him… By the way, his family also took me in the same way — every time I saw his dad, I was like, 'Hey, dad.'"

In That '90s Show, we learn that Grace's Eric Forman is an adjunct professor living in Chicago with his wife Donna Pinciotti Forman (Prepon) and their daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda). The two former leads of That '70s Show decide to drop off their daughter at her grandparents' home in Kenosha, Wisconsin, experiencing the similar life they had growing up in the '70s under Red (Smith) and Kitty Forman (Rupp). When we catch up to Valderrama's Fez, we find out he runs a chain of salons across Wisconsin called Chez Fez and at one point, is dating Leia's best friend's (Ashley Aufderheide) mother, Sherri Runck (Andrea Anders). For more on Grace and Valderrama catching up, you can check out the entire episode here:



