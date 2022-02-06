That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith Marks That '70s Show Spinoff Start

It would probably be odd to find Red Forman active on social media given his apprehension to what occupies the younger generation, but that doesn't mean Kurtwood Smith couldn't embrace it as That '70s Show is the latest to reap from nostalgia revivals. The actor, who is reprising his role as the beloved curmudgeon, took to Instagram to mark the start of production of the Netflix sequel series That '90s Show (and show off a useful moment from the original series).

The new upcoming series was granted a 10-episode order from the streamer, is the second spinoff from the original FOX sitcom that ran from 1998-2006 across eight seasons and 200 episodes, not to mention helping to launch the careers of stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. That '90s Show focuses on Eric (Grace) and Donna's (Prepon) daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) in 1995 Wisconsin, who's is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll never die, it just changes clothes.

Debra Jo Rupp will reprise her role as Kitty Forman and join Smith as executive producers for That '90s Show along with original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner. Their daughter Lindsay Turner and original EPs Marcy Carsey, and Tom Werner will do the same for the new show. The original series also starred Don Stark, Danny Masterson, Lisa Robin Kelly, Tonya Roberts, Tommy Chong, and Josh Meyers. Grace, Prepon, Kunis and Kutcher are currently working out deals to have recurring roles. Playing Leia's friends are Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. None of the original TSS appeared in the first spinoff in the short-lived That '80s Show. The only tie to the California-based sitcom is that Glenn Howerton's Corey Howard is a cousin of Grace's Eric.