That '90s Show: Netflix Rounds Out Cast for That '70s Show Spinoff

Netflix announced the young cast that will lead the new That '70s Show spinoff That '90s Show. Featured will be Callie Haverda (Shut Eye), who will play Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). Joining Haverda as the new teenagers are Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), Reyn Doi (Side Hustle), and Sam Morelos. Returning to star in the series are Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who will reprise their roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman, respectively, tasked to raise their granddaughter. According to Deadline Hollywood, negotiations are underway for original teens from That '70s Show stars Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis (Jackie), and Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) to also reprise their roles for That '90s Show in a recurring capacity for the 10-episode order from Netflix.

In That '90s Show, it's 1995 in Wisconsin and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll never die, it just changes clothes. Haverda's Leia Forman is smart like her mom, snarky like her dad. Leia is craving adventure, she's just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents' house in Point Place. Aufderheide plays Gwen. Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion, and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: That 70's Show Best of Red Forman (https://youtu.be/b_Th87aD8bk)

Coronel plays Jay. He is charming and flirty – at least, he tries. It doesn't always come out right. When he's not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set. Donovan plays Nate. The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen, Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend, and Garth Brooks. Doi plays Ozzie. Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He's insightful, sarcastic, and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends. Morelos plays Nikki who is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: That 70's Show Best of Eric Forman (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65p80XAMxhw)

That '90s Show comes courtesy of That '70s Show alum Gregg Mettler, who also serves as showrunner along with TSS creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsay Turner. The four serve as executive producers with Rupp, Smith, Marcy Carsey, and Tom Werner. The latter two served in the same capacity for the original series that also starred Don Stark, Danny Masterson, Lisa Robin Kelly, and Tonya Roberts. TSS ran for 200 episodes from 1998-2006 on FOX across eight seasons and also spawned the failed spinoff in 2002's That '80s Show that starred Glenn Howerton of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and A.P. Bio.