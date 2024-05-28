Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Preview, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, lucasfilm, preview, The Acolyte, trailer

The Acolyte Cast, Creative Team Attend London Screening Event (IMAGES)

Check out Disney+'s image gallery from the London screening event for Leslye Headland's Amandla Stenberg & Lee Jung-jae-starring The Acolyte.

With only a week to go until Disney+ and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars" prequel series begins hitting screens, series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Leslye Headland's Amandla Stenberg & Lee Jung-jae-starring The Acolyte held a special screening event in London. Joining the trio were Stenberg & Jung-jae's co-stars Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, and the Wookiee Kelnacca – along with producer Rayne Roberts. Even though the vast majority of us couldn't be there in person (imagine how much popcorn that would take), that doesn't mean that Disney+ and Lucasfilm weren't in a sharing mood – in this, it comes in the form of a pretty fun image gallery from the event.

With the "Star Wars" prequel series set to hit screens on June 4th, here's a look at how the London screening event for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's The Acolyte went earlier today:

Here's a look back at two of the more recent teasers and previews – followed by a look back at what else we've learned about the "Star Wars" prequel series:

In the following featurette that was released earlier this week, we get a chance to hear from Lee Jung-jae, his co-stars, and the creative team behind the series as they offer some additional insights into what Sol is all about. In addition, the actor shares what it's been like since joining the "Star Wars" universe and much more – here's a look:

The Acolyte Honors/Challenges "Star Wars" Ethos: Amandla Stenberg

During an interview with C Magazine, Stenberg shared how Headland pitched to series to her. "All the artwork was conceptualized with my face, and Leslye was like, 'So I've been working on this for about three or four years for you. I don't know what I'm going to do if you don't do it. No pressure," Stenberg revealed. "So I was sent to the moon, of course."

Filmed mostly at Shinfield Studios in Berkshire, England, Stenberg found the experience quite different from past productions. "The crews are so hardcore, they're so hardworking, and it's very kind of hierarchical and competitive, and people work their asses off. It's very different, I think, than what I've experienced on most American sets," she explained. Another big difference between The Acolyte and Stenberg's previous work? "I have a really, really heavy load in this show, an abnormal load," she adds.

While she's understandably under strict "no spoilers" watch, Stenberg was able to discuss the show's thematic goals and the perspective that it's taking. "In the context of the Star Wars universe, it's a time of great peace, theoretically. It's also a time of an institution, and it's a time in which conceptions around the Force are very strict. And I think what we're trying to explore within our show is when an institution has a singular conception of how power can be used…we try to provide a lot of different perspectives and answers to that question," Stenberg explained. "The idea is to kind of honor the ethos of Star Wars and ideas around the Force and also challenge them, hopefully harmoniously."

Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Headland's The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), and Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo as the Wookie Jedi Kel Naka. Headland directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102) – with directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) rounding out the lineup of directors. Along with Headland, Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef will executive produce (with Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson set to produce).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!