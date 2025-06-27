Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: star wars, The Acolyte

The Acolyte Star Moss Underestimated Fan Backlash to Indara's Death

Carrie-Anne Moss (FUBAR) reflects on the fan backlash to Indara's death in the first episode of Disney+'s Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

Article Summary Carrie-Anne Moss discusses the surprising fan backlash to Indara's early death in The Acolyte premiere.

Indara's unexpected demise shocked viewers, given Moss's major role in the Star Wars series marketing.

The Acolyte follows twin sisters Osha and Mae on opposing Force paths amid a Jedi murder investigation.

The show explores a dark, pre-Phantom Menace era, revealing hidden Jedi secrets and dangerous conspiracies.

When Disney+ announced The Acolyte, set 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace that would take Star Wars fans on a dark journey and murder-mystery centered on twins Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg), who are on two different paths of the Force, and at the center of an investigation of a Jedi murder in a series of many with Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) tasked to investigate. The big shocker during the premiere episode "Lost/Found" was the first death of Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) at the hands of Mae. As Moss was one of the big names advertised for the Star Wars TV series, it might have felt like a sour taste in fans' mouths knowing she would have real control of her present despite a few flashback appearances during season one. The FUBAR star spoke to Business Insider about her experience in the 2024 series and the surprise of the backlash.

The Acolyte Star Carrie-Anne Moss "Didn't Think" Fans Would Make Such a "Big Deal" Over Indara's Death

As revealed in the lone season of The Acolyte before its cancellation, Indara was part of a group of Jedi that included her former apprentice, Sol, who saw a mysterious group of Force-sensitive witches. As tensions rise to gauge each other's intentions, we discover that Osha wants to leave and train with the Jedi, but there are those within the Coven, including her twin sister Mae, who disagree.

Unfortunately, a series of misunderstandings triggered separately by Sol and Mae spelled the end of the Coven, and Sol was only able to "save" Osha from a chasm that formed in an earthquake. "Yes. [Show creator] Leslye [Headland] really pitched that to me that she really wanted me to do this because she wanted it to be believable," Moss reflected on how she was cast in The Acolyte and not surviving beyond the first episode. " I didn't really think about it. I think the reaction to it from the fans, I kind of thought, 'Wow, how did I not think of that?'"

As we catch up to Osha in present day, we discover she left the Jedi order, but Sol, who's now a Master, still holds affection for his former padawan. The two stumble upon a conspiracy as Mae murders Indara and tries to follow her bloody trail of targets, which are the members of Indara and Sol's group of Jedi. Helping Sol with the investigation are two Jedi, Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Charlie Barnett. The Jedi would be doomed as the truth slowly unravels, and Osha started to embrace the path of the Dark Side, learning from The Stranger/Qimir (Manny Jacinto), who we learn has ties to the legendary Sith Lord Darth Plagueis, briefly teased in the finale. For more on Moss's career, you can check out the entire interview. The Acolyte, which also stars Rebecca Henderson, Joona Suotamo, Dean-Charles Chapman, Margarita Levieva, and Jodie Turner-Smith, is available on Disney+. FUBAR, which also stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, and Jay Baruchel, is on Netflix.

