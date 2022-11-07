The Acolyte: "Star Wars" Series Cast Revealed; BTS Image Released

If you're a fan of the "Star Wars" universe, then your week is already off to an excellent start. With production currently underway in the U.K., Disney+, Lucasfilm, and series creator, showrunner & executive producer Leslye Headland's (Russian Doll) The Acolyte currently underway, viewers are not only learning who is locked in to star but they're also being treated to the first official behind-the-scenes look at production. On the casting front, it was a mix of previously announced names, rumored additions, and more. The upcoming "Star Wars Original" series cast includes Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix). And just to make sure you know who's who, here's a helpful bit of casting key art that was released:

As promised, there was also a look at how things are going early on behind the scenes that was released (with Headland also directing the series pilot), along with a series overview for The Acolyte. Here's a look:

Here's a look at the early series summary: "'The Acolyte' is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated." Along with Headland, Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef will executive produce (with Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson set to produce). For more information on the High Republic and more about the "Star Wars" universe, head on over to the franchise's main hub.