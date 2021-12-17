The Always Sunny Podcast Announces Video Series; Releases S01E10 Promo

After a two-episode combo this week that might've been the best It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in quite some time. That's a high bar to cross for a series that's running as strong as ever fifteen seasons in. And if you need further reasons as to why "The Gang Goes To Ireland" and "The Gang's Still In Ireland" (written by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton, and directed by Megan Ganz) find Dee (Kaitlin Olson) is deserving of some serious Emmy Awards attention, then head on over to our review here. But for now, our attention returns to those same names and another edition of their The Always Sunny Podcast. But before we take a look at the latest teaser, we have some good news to share directly from McElhenney. So it seems that as much as we may have been enjoying listening to the trio discussing the long-running & record-breaking FXX series, we're also going to get a chance to watch them discuss IASIP, too. That's right, The Always Sunny Podcast is also going to be dropping video episodes soon. And yes, you're probably thinking what we're thinking. Damn, that news makes the thought of the season wrapping up next week a bit easier to handle.

Here's a look at McElhenney's tweet from this morning announcing the news:

Instead of listening to three old men talk about a TV show you can WATCH three old men talking about a TV show. @TheSunnyPodcast video series will be dropping soon! pic.twitter.com/Nn1qultf2M — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) December 17, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And here's a quick teaser for the next episode of The Always Sunny Podcast ("Dennis and Dee Go on Welfare") as the trio "reminisces" about Howerton's time with the "Master Cleanse" and how it led to "shirts vs. skins vs. skeleton":