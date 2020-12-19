The Americans: Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell Developing FX Sci-Fi Series

The Americans stars Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) and Keri Russell (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) are trading history's Cold War-era for sci-fi drama and mystery with their new FX series, Wyrd. Rhys is attached to star in the project, and will executive produce alongside and Russell. Up in the Air writer Sheldon Turner is spearheading the series, with the "'Starman'-meets-'The X-Files'"-sounding series inspired by a Dark Horse comic book of the same name. The series title character (Rhys) is an exiled extraterrestrial sent to Earth to better understand humanity. Finding himself abandoned by his people, Wyrd must learn to fit in with human society as he investigates paranormal activity- and searches for a way home. Rhys and Russell previously starred in FX's award-winning drama The Americans from 2013 to 2018, with Rhy winning an Emmy for his performance.

During the summer, Rhys also learned that his Perry Mason will be back on the case for a second season. Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, announced that the mystery-drama would be returning for a second season. "It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason," said Orsi. "Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930's Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season." The news came as no surprise ratings-wise, with the series debuting as the cable network's most-watched series premiere in nearly two years (besting both Watchmen and The Outsider) at that time, with the first episode having been screened by over 8 million viewers. While no time frame for the series' return was mentioned, look for late-2021 as a possible premiere window for the series' return.