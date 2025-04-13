The Americas Ep. 10 Preview: Check Out What "Patagonia" Has to Offer

Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's The Americas highlights the world's great supercontinent. Continuing tonight with its tenth chapter, the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.
Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. With the tenth and final episode hitting tonight, we've got a look at the official overview, image gallery, and more for "Patagonia" – followed by a look behind the scenes at last week's adventure with Hanks, "The West Coast."
The Americas: A Look at Episode 10: "Patagonia"
The Americas Season 1 Episode 10: "Patagonia" – Patagonia is a wilderness in the far south of the Americas; pumas hunt in snowy mountains, rockhopper penguins brave the waves, giant stag beetles climb trees, orcas learn to hunt, and elephant seals fight for dominance on the coast.
“Patagonia” Episode 110 — Pictured: Petaka, a mom puma, (Puma concolor), hunting in Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: Kendra Ivelic Astorga / BBC Studios)
“Patagonia” Episode 110 — Pictured: Petaka, mom puma, (Puma concolor) and her two cubs. Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: Kendra Ivelic Astorga / BBC Studios)
“Patagonia” Episode 110 — Pictured: Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: Kendra Ivelic Astorga / BBC Studios)
”Patagonia” Episode 110 — Pictured: Killer whale (Orcinus orca) hunting South American sea lion (Otaria Flavescens) pup on the shore, Punta Norte Nature Reserve, Peninsula Valdes, Patagonia, Argentina. — (Photo by: Gabriel Rojo / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
”Patagonia” Episode 110 — Pictured: Lesser rhea (Rhea pennata) male and chicks in grassland. Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia, Chile. — (Photo by: Nick Garbutt / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
”Patagonia” Episode 110 — Pictured: Lesser rhea (Pterocnemia pennata) with chicks under wings. Valdes Peninsula, Chubut, Patagonia, Argentina. — (Photo by: Gabriel Rojo / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
“Patagonia” Episode 110 — Pictured: Petaka, a puma, (Puma concolor), filmed for the Patagonia episode of The Americas. Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: Kendra Ivelic Astorga / BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: The high peaks of the Andes at Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
“Patagonia” Episode 110 — Pictured: Southern rockhopper penguin (Eudyptes chrysocome), attempting a rough landing on the stormy coast of Isla de los Estados, Argentina. — (Photo by: Darryl MacDonald / BBC Studios)
“Patagonia” Episode 110 — Pictured: Southern rockhopper penguin (Eudyptes chrysocome), parents reunited at the nest as one parent returns with food for their chick. Isla de los Estados, Argentina. — (Photo by: Darryl MacDonald / BBC Studios)
“Patagonia” Episode 110 — Pictured: Southern rockhopper penguin (Eudyptes chrysocome), arrive back at the stormy coast of Isla de los Estados, Argentina. — (Photo by: Darryl MacDonald / BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: A male South American sea lion (Otaria flavescens) chases Southern rockhopper penguins (Eudyptes chrysocome), as they arrive back from feeding trips. Isla de los Estados, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Petaka, mom puma, (Puma concolor),filmed over several weeks for the series 'The Americas'. Torres del Paine, Chile — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Conguillio National Park, Araucaria, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Petaka, puma (Puma concolor), filmed in full chase of a guanaco (Lama guanicoe) for the series The Americas. Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Petaka, mom puma, (Puma concolor), in full chase of a guanaco, (Lama guanicoe). Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Petaka, a mom puma, (Puma concolor), hunting. Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: The high peaks and glaciers of Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Southern rockhopper penguins (Eudyptes chrysocome), returning to the coast at Isla de los Estados, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: San Rafel glacier – one of the fastest moving glaciers in the world which is almost continuously calving. Laguna San Rafael National Park, Aysén, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: The face of San Rafael glacier, Laguna San Rafael National Park, Aysén, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: The high peaks and glaciers of Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Petaka, a mom puma, (Puma concolor), filmed for the series The Americes. Torres del Paine, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: A winning move decides the battle between two male Chilean Stag beetles (Chiasognathus grantii), Conguillio National Park, Araucaria, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: The 'antlers', actually jaws, of the Chilean Stag beetle (Chiasognathus grantii), Conguillio National Park, Araucaria, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: A female Chilean Stag beetle (Chiasognathus grantii), Conguillio National Park, Araucaria, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Killer whale (Orcinus orca) hunting South American sea lion (Otaria flavescens) pup on the shore, Punta Norte Nature Reserve, Peninsula Valdes, Patagonia, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Lesser rhea (Pterocnemia pennata) chicks. Patagonia National Park, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: A Lesser rhea (Pterocnemia pennata). Patagonia National Park, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: A male Chilean Stag beetle (Chiasognathus grantii), stakes his claim to a mating territory on a branch high in a tree in the Conguillio National Park, Araucaria, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Two male Chilean Stag beetles (Chiasognathus grantii), do battle to take control of territory in the high branches of a tree in Conguillio National Park, Araucaria, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Killer whale (Orcinus orca) patrol a shallow lagoon, Punta Norte Nature Reserve, Peninsula Valdes, Patagonia, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Killer whale (Orcinus orca) eye up potential prey – a Southern Elephant seal (Mirounga leonina) pup on the shore, Punta Norte Nature Reserve, Peninsula Valdes, Patagonia, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: Killer whale (Orcinus orca) hunting along the coast at Punta Norte Nature Reserve, Peninsula Valdes, Patagonia, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"Patagonia" Episode 110 — Pictured: The southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina) 'Beachmaster', Península Valdés, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.
NBC's The Making of "The Americas" is a behind-the-scenes look at how the epic televised adventure came to life that's set to air on Sunday, April 20th at 8 pm ET/PT. Hanks and the crew will reveal perils and breakthroughs behind the lens of this milestone nature series — trekking through corrosive waters 14,000 feet up in the Andes to film flamingos, weathering Amazonian lightning storms, forging bonds between a wild puma and its longtime cameraman, and pioneering cinematography from cameras mounted on the back of a whale. The special will explore the dedication, fieldcraft, humor, heart, and innovation that came together to create one of the most ambitious wildlife series ever produced