The Anime Business Speaks with Author & Expert Jonathan Clements

The latest episode of The Anime Business features an interview with Jonathan Clements, translator and co-author of The Anime Encyclopedia

Anime distributor AnimEigo and parent company MediaOCD have released the latest episode of The Anime Business on YouTube. The new segment in the acclaimed documentary series about the pioneers of the Western anime industry features Jonathan Clements, a renowned translator, editor, journalist, and writer whose roots run deep in the U.K. anime industry and fandom.

Clements' seminal reference book, The Anime Encyclopedia: A Guide to Japanese Animation Since 1917, is a must-read and was co-authored with fellow noted colleague and anime historian, Helen McCarthy. Throughout the interview, Clements' insights into the growth of anime in the U.K. underscore aspects that make this market unique, and he offers many candid anecdotes gleaned over nearly 40 years in the anime scene. The segment is an ideal companion to the interview with Helen McCarthy, who is featured in The Anime Business Episode 11.

Clement's unlikely path to anime began after returning home to the U.K. from Asia after studying Chinese and Japanese. Within a year, his fluency in Japanese put him in high demand throughout the fledgling U.K. anime scene. Stints working as a translator for Kiseki Films and Manga Entertainment introduced him to the key players and the business side of the industry, and he also continued writing for several U.K.-based anime and manga magazines including Anime UK, Anime FX, and Manga Mania (aka Manga Max).

Early in his journey, Clements forged a lasting friendship with Helen McCarthy. Their shared passion for anime ignited a mission to create what would become The Anime Encyclopedia. First published in 2001, the book is now in its 3rd edition, features more than 10,000 entries, and is an essential reference guide with detailed information, credits, and content advisories. It cannot be overstated how comprehensive and respected this work has become among fan circles and the broader industry for more than 25 years.

Clements recounts that as the U.K. anime scene evolved in the late 90s, various players emerged, often with differing business objectives, in a quest for a slice of the burgeoning market. Companies like Manga Entertainment were well-funded and led by Andy Frain, with Laurence Guiness as executive producer. Both are interviewed in The Anime Business Episodes 5 and 6, respectively.

Market expansion intensified in the 2000s, changing how brands competed to take anime mainstream. Hits like Evangelion and Ghost in the Shell were universally popular. Still, there were missteps such as Mahou Shojo Princess Sammy, Oh My Goddess!, and IGPX, as well as Ranma ½ and Mobile Suit Gundam, which failed to reproduce the massive success they had in Japan in the U.K. and internationally.

Clements reflects on the positive impact of international fandom on anime. He echoes Helen McCarthy's view on the lasting power of fandom. He offers keen observations on the current state of anime, noting how international markets and overseas fans have become a significant influence on the Japanese anime industry in a way never seen before.

The Anime Business is a first-of-its-kind series featuring a wide range of entrepreneurs and visionaries who helped to pioneer and shape the North American anime and manga industries. It is produced and hosted by industry veteran and MediaOCD founder, as well as AnimEigo CEO, Justin Sevakis. Episodes 1-11 of The Anime Business and bonus clips are also now available to stream on the AnimeEigo YouTube channel.

