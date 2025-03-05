Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: the ark

The Ark: Dean Devlin Series Set to Take Flight for Season 3 at SYFY

SYFY is bringing back series creator, co-showrunner & EP Dean Devlin and co-showrunner and EP Jonathan Glassner's The Ark for a third season.

A little more than five months after the second season finale of the series hit SYFY screens, we have some good news to pass along to fans of series creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Dean Devlin and co-showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Glassner's The Ark. How does a third season? Well, that's exactly what the sci-fi adventure series is getting – with TV Line first announcing exclusively that the series will be back with a new season, one that's expected to hit sometime in 2026. "We're thrilled to launch another season of 'The Ark!' shared Devlin in a statement when the news was originally announced. "Back in space again, and the best is yet to come!" The news comes as EP Devlin's Leverage: Redemption readies for a third-season return in April to Prime Video, and The Librarians: The Next Chapter gets set for a premiere on TNT.

UPDATE: SYFY just made the Season 3 renewal official on social media:

The popular series takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. During the second season, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow. SYFY's The Ark stars Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet, Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane, Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice, Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins, and Ryan Adams as Angus Medford.

Dean Devlin (The Librarians, Leverage: Redemption) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers – alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers. The first two seasons of SYFY's The Ark are currently available to stream on Peacock.

