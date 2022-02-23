The Blacklist: James Spader Confirms NBC Series Renewed for Season 10

Looks like Red's (James Spader) list has just grown longer by one more season, with the actor confirming to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that NBC's long-running spy drama The Blacklist will be back for a 10th season. With the series set to move back to its regular home on Friday nights from its temporary "Law & Order" team-up on Thursdays (alongside "SVU" and "Organized Crime"), the news comes as the series is still in the middle of its Season 9 run. Spader is set to return, as is executive producer/showrunner John Eisendrath. The series also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix.

With the long-running & popular series clocking in at 22 million viewers this season (linear & digital), news of the pick-up is not surprising even as the series moves on this season from departed series lead Megan Boone and creator Jon Bokenkamp. Here's a look at the full segment from Tuesday night's edition of NBC's The Tonight Show:

Now here's a look at a teaser and overview for the show's ninth season:

In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington's whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.

Spader, Eisendrath, Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, and Sean Hennen serve as executive producers. The Blacklist is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.