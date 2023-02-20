The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 1 The Night Owl Images, Overview Released With the 10th & final season kicking off on February 26th, here's an overview & preview images for The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1.

This week marks the beginning of the end for James Spader's Raymond "Red" Reddington as the 10th & final season of NBC's The Blacklist kicks off its run. And if anyone thought the series was going to go out quietly, you need to look no further than the preview images for the Lukas Reiter-written S10E01 ""The Night Owl" as well as the previously-released official trailer and season overview to put those concerns to rest. Red being exposed as an FBI informant would be more than enough of a storyline to end the series on, but then add a team of former Blacklisters out for revenge? Well, it's safe to say that things are going to get pretty explosive…

"After 10 years, hundreds of 'Blacklist' cases, and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath in a statement. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious, and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them." Joining Spader for the final run (with the show celebrating its 200th episode on Sunday, March 19th) are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the 10th & final season of NBC's The Blacklist:

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1 "The Night Owl": Six months after Wujing's escape from custody, Reddington mysteriously resurfaces in Manhattan amidst an explosion; when a former blacklister is found at the scene, the task force begins to investigate a larger conspiracy at play.

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.