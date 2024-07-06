Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, The Bloodline, wrestling, WWE Money In The Bank

The Bloodline Dominates at Money in the Bank Like WWE Dominates AEW

The Chadster reports on WWE's epic victory at Money in the Bank! Tony Khan's AEW can't compete with this masterpiece. The Bloodline reigns supreme!

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to report on the most incredible, earth-shattering, mind-blowing six-man tag team match in the history of professional wrestling! 🎉🔥💪 Tonight at WWE Money in the Bank, The Bloodline proved once and for all why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment by defeating Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton in a match that will go down in the annals of wrestling history. 📚🏆🙌

The action was non-stop from bell to bell, with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga showing why they are the most dominant force in professional wrestling today. 💯💪 The Chadster was on the edge of his seat the entire time, watching as these six incredible athletes put on a clinic in tag team wrestling. 🏋️‍♂️🤼‍♂️🥇

What really stood out to The Chadster was how perfectly coordinated The Bloodline was throughout the match. 🤝🧠 It's like they share one mind, moving in perfect sync to dominate their opponents. Meanwhile, Tony Khan probably can't even get three of his wrestlers to agree on what to have for lunch. 🍔🤦‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

The ending of the match was particularly spectacular, with Solo Sikoa delivering a devastating Samoan Spike to Cody Rhodes for the win. 💥👊 The Chadster couldn't help but cheer as The Bloodline stood tall, throwing up their ones and cementing their place as the greatest faction in wrestling history. 🏆🥇👑

Now, The Chadster knows that Tony Khan is probably seething with jealousy right now. 😡🤬 He's probably wondering why his silly little spotfests can't generate the same kind of emotion and excitement that this masterpiece of a match did. Well, Tony, maybe if you understood a single thing about the wrestling business, you'd be able to book something half as good as this. But you don't, so you can't. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

After the show, The Chadster ran outside, tore off all his clothes, and doused himself in White Claw. 🍹💦 Then, The Chadster sprinted through the streets, proclaiming at the top of his lungs that the wrestling war was over and WWE was the undisputed champion! 🏆👑 The Chadster felt so alive, so free, so… vindicated! 🙌

Unfortunately, some AEW fan (probably on Tony Khan's payroll) decided to rain on The Chadster's parade and called the cops. 🚔👮‍♂️ Now The Chadster has to go down to the police station and explain why he's naked, singed, and smelling like a skunk. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 😠 This is literally like Tony Khan is stabbing Triple H right in the back!

The Chadster's poor wife, Keighleyanne, is probably going to be so mad when she finds out. 😔 The Chadster tried to explain to her earlier how important this match was, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster is pretty sure she agrees with The Chadster about how amazing WWE is, though. She's probably just upset that Tony Khan is ruining our marriage. 💔

In conclusion, tonight's main event at Money in the Bank was a masterclass in professional wrestling. 🏅🏆 The Bloodline proved once again why they are the most dominant force in sports entertainment, and WWE showed why they are light years ahead of the competition. 🚀💫 As for The Chadster, he'll be spending the night explaining to the police that his actions were simply a result of being overcome with joy at witnessing wrestling perfection. And really, can you blame him? 🤷‍♂️

Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster knows you are), just give up already. You'll never be able to compete with WWE's level of excellence. And please, stop sending skunks to attack The Chadster. It's getting old, and it's ruining The Chadster's favorite Smash Mouth t-shirts. 🎵👕 Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go find some tomato juice and his lawyer. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫🦨🚿

