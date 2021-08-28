The Book of Boba Fett EP Robert Rodriguez: Series "Way Over-Delivers"

Since "The House of Mouse" first announced The Mandalorian spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett back in December 2020 (yeah, that does feel like it was ten years ago), we've had a few updates here and there. We know that Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni will be serving as executive producers. Following that, we also learned that Ming-Na Wen would be reprising her role as Fennec Shand. And then things got kinda quiet- that is, until this month. That's when Disney+ confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett would premiere before the end of the year, and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito revealed that the series had "just finished shooting" during an interview. Now we're hearing from Rodriguez, who shared his excitement for the project while also teasing what viewers can expect during an interview with Collider. "[I] can't say anything about it at all right now, but it's coming out in December… Wait until you see what's coming. It's going to blow your mind. That's all I can say. I can talk it up all I want because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it," Rodriguez revealed (and you can check out the full interview here).

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because Boba Fett (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all four series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with the series set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.