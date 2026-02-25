Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Boroughs

The Boroughs: Netflix Previews Duffer Brothers' New Sci-Fi Mystery

Set for May 21st, Netflix previewed EPs Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer and Showrunners Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews' new series, The Boroughs.

Article Summary The Boroughs hits Netflix May 21, blending sci-fi mystery with a twist on the golden years.

Duffer Brothers executive produce alongside creators/showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

The story follows retirees in a perfect community facing monsters and uncovering a dark secret.

An all-star cast, including Alfred Molina and Geena Davis, brings heart, scares, and adventure.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer aren't wasting any time rolling out what their creative life will look like post-"Stranger Things" (though Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is on its way). They've already given us the heads-up that Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen in March (no, not a dire warning; it's a new series), and now we're getting a look at The Boroughs. Set to hit Netflix screens on May 21st and stemming from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), with the Duffer Brothers executive-producing, the sci-fi mystery series is set in a seemingly perfect retirement community. That is, until a grieving newcomer's monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their "golden years" are more dangerous – and that they are more formidable – than anyone expects.

If that premise alone isn't enough to hook you in ("Cocoon" meets "The Monster Squad"? We're sold!), the all-star lineup on tap for the series should do the trick. We're talking Alfred Molina (Sam), Geena Davis (Renee), Alfre Woodard (Judy), Denis O'Hare (Wally), Clarke Peters (Art), Bill Pullman (Jack), Carlos Miranda (Paz), Jena Malone (Claire), Seth Numrich (Blaine), and Alice Kremelberg (Anneliese). In addition, the cast includes Ed Begley Jr. (Edward), Dee Wallace (Grace), Eric Edelstein (Hank), Rafael Casal (Neil), Mousa Hussein Kraish (Dr. McGinnis), Beth Bailey (Kayleigh), and Karan Soni (Toby), with Jane Kaczmarek (Lilly) and more. Here's a gallery of first-look images that were released, followed by some thoughts from the Duffers and more:

"For years, we've wondered why no one has made a film like Ron Howard's wonderful 'Cocoon' since, well, 'Cocoon.' Then, out of nowhere, Jeff and Will emailed us an idea for 'The Boroughs': a story about retirees and monsters. They were adamant that — unlike so many stories about older characters — this wouldn't treat aging as a punchline. Instead, it would treat its characters as real people facing real challenges… along with a few supernatural ones. It was exactly the show we'd been dreaming of," Matt and Ross Duffer shared. "While the characters are a little older than the kids in Stranger Things — they ride golf carts instead of bikes — the spirit is very much the same. At its core, this is a story about belonging and growing up — no matter your age — filled with adventure, wonder, comedy, scares, and tears. And most importantly, you're going to fall in love with these characters," they added. "Watching legends like Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, Denis O'Hare, and Bill Pullman bring them to life was genuinely magical. The monsters are very cool — but it's the characters who will stay with you."

Addiss and Matthews serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers on Netflix's The Boroughs. The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt executive produce for Upside Down Pictures, along with Ben Taylor, who directs the opening two episodes. Augustine Frizzel directs episodes 103, 104, 107, and 108, with Kyle Patrick Alvarez directing episodes 105 and 106.

