The Boys: Butcher's Back – Karl Urban Heads Out for Season 3 Start

So with a new year comes a number of great shows running their productions at the same time, a result of last year's COVID-related delays. Shows from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and Locke & Key to FX's American Horror Story are already dropping clues to what viewers can expect. Another show that's on our monitor is Amazon Prime's The Boys, with viewers already throwing what they know about the third season into the dumpster fire of speculation. Where to begin? We have Supernatural star Jensen Ackles coming aboard as Soldier Boy, and Claudia Doumit and Colby Minifie being upped to series regulars. Craig Rosenberg is directing the season-opener "Payback" and spearheading a spinoff series. Meanwhile, executive producer and Eric Kripke confirmed what many had hoped: the upcoming season will adapt the stand-along comic book miniseries "Herogasm" as the sixth episode- written by Jessica Chou (Wu Assassins). And thanks to social media, we've also learned that the cast has been going through their mandatory quarantine runs this month (with Jack Quaid giving us the first heads-up). But what about Butcher? Where's the leader of our ragtag team of supes-abusers aka Karl Urban? Glad you asked…

Urban's on his way to start work on the third season, as he let everyone know via Instagram on Sunday. Check out the post below, showing Urban on his flight out of "Covid free NZ" (while we wait for people to start asking for a teaser trailer during the Super Bowl):

Meanwhile, Kripke and Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (with a pilot written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.