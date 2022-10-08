The Boys: Cameron Crovetti Talks Ryan, Homelander/Butcher & Backgammon

To say that Cameron Crovetti's Ryan has been through a lot on the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys would be an understatement. For most of his life, Ryan's been raised by his mother, Becca (Santel Vansanten), with the occasional visit from his "father," Homelander (Antony Starr). What he didn't know was that Becca was in love with Homelander's archnemesis Butcher (Karl Urban), and Butcher was led to believe she died when in fact, she was kept hidden away from him. Late in season three, Ryan picked Homelander over Butcher while still dealing with the trauma from the loss of his mother. While promoting the Prime Video film Goodnight Mommy, Crovetti spoke with Bleeding Cool about Ryan's complicated relationship with biological and surrogate dads and what Starr and Urban are like behind the scenes.

"Ryan has always been very iffy, 'Am I going to go with Homelander or Butcher?' I feel like he feels guilty over what he's done to Becca," Crovetti said. "So makes him feel a bit guilty when he's around Butcher. He's very torn on what side, whether if it's Homelander or Butcher, and which one you should go with." Ryan accidentally killed Becca before Butcher was able to separate him from Homelander to live with Grace Mallory [Laila Robins] in secret. Behind the scenes, the actor's trying to understand the cast's fascination with backgammon.

"As for working with both of them and Antony is very funny, and he's so outgoing," Crovetti said. "He always has so much energy, and he swears a lot. It's very funny. Karl is very professional. He likes to play backgammon a lot with all the cast. They all backgammon for some reason. So I need to learn how to play. He's very professional and nice, both of them. I just learn so much acting with them and doing scenes. I've learned so much from their presence." The Boys and Goodnight Mommy, which also stars Naomi Watts and Nicholas Crovetti, are available to stream on Prime Video.