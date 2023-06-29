Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, eric kripke, prime video, season 4, the boys

The Boys: Eric Kripke on Writers' Strike Impacting Season 4 Release

Even with filming wrapped, The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke explained how the writers' strike is impacting when the fourth season premieres.

For this update on the fourth season of Prime Video & showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, we have one of those "good news, bad news situations." If you're like us, then you like having the metaphorical band-aid ripped off quickly. So, with that concept in mind, Kripke shared via Twitter that when the new season arrives depends on how long the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike lasts, urging fans to "tell the studios to make a fair deal!" And if you're wondering how the strike could impact a series that's wrapped filming? Well, that's where the magic of post-production comes in – proving Kripke's point that writing is needed in "every stage of the process." The EP & showrunner shared that there's still "a good amount of dialogue we [they] write in post that the actors come back to record (called ADR), to help bridge story gaps or clarify a plot point." But on the "good news" side, Kripke shared a look at the artwork for an in-universe breakfast cereal focused on Chace Crawford's The Deep (though the name sounds more like an STD from the '80s):

Here's a look at Kripke's tweet offering an update – followed by a look back at what he had to share about Season 4 not long after the third season wrapped its final episode:

#TheBoys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal! 2) To take that sting off, here's fun art from S4. We spend hours making ourselves laugh with this stuff & its never even on screen. #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/t9nSGmou8Z — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

