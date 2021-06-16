The Boys: Eric Kripke Says Season 3 Has "Craziest F***ing Dailies"

As excited as fans of Amazon Prime and showrunner & executive producer Eric Kripke's The Boys have been about seeing Jensen Ackles in action as Solider Boy now that they've seen his costume, Vought's "original supe" is far from the only thing to get excited about when the third season hits streaming screens. "Herogasm," Hughie (Jack Quaid) unknowingly embedded with last season's head-exploder, Butcher (Karl Urban) dealing with being government-sanctioned, and Vought needing to do a lot of clean-up with The Seven after the Stormfront (Aya Cash) debacle are just some of the storyline threads carrying over from Season 2- and based on what Kripke tweeted on Wednesday, it's looking like the third season found a way to turn the insanity up to a Spinal Tap-loving Level 11. "Um. So. I've just seen dailies that are, by a mile, the craziest fucking dailies I've ever seen in my career. Or maybe anyone's career," Kripke wrote in his update- along with an interesting image from the comics that had us thinking "Herogasm" again.

Here's a look at Kripke's tweet from earlier today, once again ending with a very sage warning for fans thinking they know what to expect (especially you comic books folks): :#YouAreNotFuckingReady":

Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (Director, S03E01 "Payback") are also working on a spinoff series (a series order is expected soon) based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of The Boys spinoff (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.

