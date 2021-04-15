The Boys: Eric Kripke Shares Reaction to "Herogasm" Production Meeting

There's no better way for series showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke to get our minds off of obsessing over who on Amazon Prime's The Boys are early-morning call folks and those who aren't (don't judge us). Back in January of this year, Kripke revealed that they would be adapting a storyline from the comics that most thought they wouldn't "dare" to touch: "Herogasm," written by Jessica Chou (Wu Assassins) and set for the third season's sixth episode. Set between Issues #30 and #31 of the comic book series, the first stand-alone miniseries finds Butcher and the crew crash Vought's ultra-secret annual supes debauchery-fest otherwise known as "Herogasm." Over the course of the six-issue series, our heroes wade through a sea of sex, drugs, and other vices to learn more about Vought's overall plan- while Homelander's mental descent continues.

Flash ahead to today, and Kripke is sharing a look at his general reaction to their first production meeting for the episode- guess it would be safe to say Chou nailed it?

Here's a look at the reaction we're sure most viewers have been hoping for:

Here's a look back to Kripke's "Herogasm" reveal from earlier this year:

Meanwhile, Kripke and Craig Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (with a pilot written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys Season 2 – Official Trailer | Amazon Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN8fFM1ZdWo&t=15s)

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.