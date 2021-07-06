The Boys FYC: Give Karl Urban The Emmy Recognition He TRULY Deserves

Okay, it's that time in our coverage of Amazon Prime and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys when we take a slight pause covering what's been going on with Season 3 (though the recent casting news has been pretty impressive. So while Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, Karen Fukuhara, Jesse T. Usher, Tomer Kappon, Jensen Ackles, Dominique McElligott, Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie, and the rest of the crew keep on rolling in front of the camera, we're taking a look at how the show's doing with Season 2 and the Emmys. With nominations for the Emmy Awards set to be announced later this month, Amazon's been going on the offense when it comes to selling voters on just how worthy the series is for nomination consideration (one step at a time). But now it appears Kripke and the gang are looking to break new ground in terms of quality performances- and who better to be the first to do that than Karl Urban? And what better category to create to honor Urban's uniquely method approach to acting while slating the scene? That's right- the push for Urban to win the Slate Emmy is now underway! #Karl4SlateEmmys!

Don't believe us? Just check out the screencap above and then the full video below, with Jack Quaid helping inspire a movement that should result in Urban being recognized during an Emmys night devoted entirely to him. Seriously? Check out that "Blue Steel" he's rocking with that head tilt and snarl-smile?

Someone tell Karl to start writing up that acceptance speech! And tell him we want an exclusive first interview!

As we mentioned earlier, Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) would be joining the cast in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess. Earlier, viewers learned that Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) are also joining the upcoming season as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood to talk all things The Boys, Kripke discussed what his goals are for the third season and a teaser about the series opener.

Expect America & Being An American to Be Key Season Themes: "We've been certainly a political and satirical show. We were really interested in exploring both the recent history of Vought, the company in the show, but also through that the recent history of the United States… We got really interested in the myths we tell ourselves, to feel that we're righteous, really exploring America itself as a myth.

A big element of the comics actually are flashbacks to World War II and Vietnam. I always really loved it because you got to see how the superhero phenomenon didn't just affect the present, but how it affected parts of the past as well. And so we have this character, Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, and he's been around since World War II and was the first Vought superhero. Through him and through his story, we're able to explore a lot of the history of the country, really.

I'd say in previous seasons the boogeyman for you to be scared of used to be, 'The terrorists are coming to get you.' And now it's sort of metastasized into, I think, a much more ominous, 'Your neighbor is coming to get you.' And that's scary to me, how politics are turning us on each other. So, we want to explore what it means to be in America, really."

Viewers Should Expect "Something Nobody Has Ever Seen Before" in S03E01: "Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we're doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we've ever done, it's got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone's ever done. Maybe it won't work. Who knows? But I'm just so high on this gag that we're pulling off. And it's certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that's really exciting."

