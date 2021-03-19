The Boys: Homelander & Queen Maeve Promote "Super" Respect, Positivity

After a busy and very random week in "The Boys" universe that saw viewers welcoming Jaz Sinclair and Lizzie Broadway to the reportedly-close-to-being-given-a-green-light spinoff series (more on that below) and Jack Quaid being honored by Jeopardy! by being a $1600 question-answer, our focus returns to a look at the production on Season 3 of the popular Amazon Prime series from showrunner/executive producer Eric Kripke. After going through what could best be described as a "public relations nightmare on crack," we're guessing that The Seven is having to hit the pavement to win back the hearts and minds of the public. Last time, we saw character banners for Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) for what looks to be the premiere of "Dawn of the Seven"- so that's one way to sell a more "wholesome" supes team. Another way is through the kids, which we're pretty sure is what's going on in the following Vought-approved posters where Homelander and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) explain why it's "super" to show respect and be positive. Yeah, we know- the irony and hypocrisy is almost oozing off the screen- especially since we already know that "Herogasm" is on the way.

Meanwhile, Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (who is also directing the season-opener "Payback") are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (with a pilot written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce