The Boys: Host Aisha Tyler Talks Season 2, Imitates Butcher & More

One of the biggest differences between the first and second seasons of Amazon Prime's The Boys has nothing to do with anything in front of the camera. For the second season, the series will release three episodes on September 4 and then release the remaining five episodes weekly. We won't bore you with our manifesto on why this is a great idea on so many levels, but we will be focusing on one aspect of staggered viewing that we're fans of (as long as you get the right host): the after-show. Thankfully, The Boys tapped Archer star Aisha Tyler to host Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, taking viewers behind the scenes of each episode to hear from the major players involved.

As a way of getting to know our host a little better, Amazon Prime threw three questions Tyler's way to learn he she first found her way to The Boys, how she would describe the second season in three words, and how she would imitate Butcher (Karl Urban) saying "f*cking diabolical. There was also some surprising news towards the end of the clip: looks like we'll be getting an official recap of the first season on August 28:

The Boys: A Look Ahead to Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought. Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt:

Next up, "Radio Butcher" takes to the airwaves to start dropping truth bombs about Vought and the supes:

On the side of The Boys, the series also stars Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk, and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities. Also joining this season are Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.