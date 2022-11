The Boys: Jack Quaid Nearly Unleashes "Crisis on Infinite Franchises"

When the last thing you cover that has to do with Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys involves homemade parody porn involving a sexual reenactment of The Deep (Chace Crawford) getting "up close & personal" with some sea life, you're not quite sure where things are going to go from there. Well, we found out earlier today when Jack Quaid shared an attempted Halloween effort that didn't work that would've seen him mash-up Palpatine from the "Star Wars" films with Jason Vorhees from the "Friday the 13th" films. And only then did I realize how close we all came to witness the very fabric of the pop culture space/time continuum unravel before our very eyes. Why? Because there are rules when it comes to franchises, people!

Think about it. Quaid already has The Boys and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks (and is about to crossover with "Strange New Worlds"), he's officially part of "Scream" canon, and he'll be voicing Clark Kent/Superman for HBO Max's animated series My Adventures With Superman. You see what's happening here, right? Quaid is running at peak MFD (Maximum Franchise Density) and doing a damn fine job of it. But add two more franchises into that mix, even for Halloween? Well, let's just say that having that much CFP (Concentrated Franchise Power) contained in one individual can create a catastrophic backlash so severe that we could end with a TW (Time Whip) that catapults us back to the days when folks thought it was amazing every time Trump said, "You're fired!" And who the f**k wants that on their conscience? Side note? We haven't slept much…

"My original Halloween costume idea: Palpatine as Jason. The mask was way too hot, so I decided against it: Now I just… HAVE this Palpatine mask?" Quaid wrote in the caption to his post, clearly not realizing at the time just how close he came to permanently damaging "The Sacred Pop Culture Timeline." And to think that we have a poorly-ventilated Palpatine mask to thank got saving the universe:

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Talks Season 4 & Beyond

In July, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."