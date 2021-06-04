The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Soldier Boy Bod; Misses SPN Flannel

Between honoring "original supe" Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) with a look at his comic book, the Vought-a-Burger offering a dietary-deadly dish, and the world premiere of Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) music video for "Never Truly Vanish," a lot of our focus lately has been on Vought International. And that's not going to change today, as Ackles shares a look at his workout to get him into full-on Soldier Boy mode for Amazon Prime and showrunner & executive producer Eric Kripke's The Boys as production on the third season rolls along. And he wants Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, and the other folks out there who play Supes to know one thing. He feels your pain- literally.

Okay [Stephen Amell], [Grant Gustin], and all you other Supes out there…I'm beginning to understand the struggle. Or maybe I'm just too old for this crap," Ackles wrote in the caption to his post to accompany to video. After giving us a look at "the gun show," Ackles admits that the "flannel workouts" (translation: Supernatural) were a whole lot different (and we're guessing easier). Check out Ackles's post below:

Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (Director, S03E01 "Payback") are also working on a spinoff series (a series order is expected soon) based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of The Boys spinoff (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce.

