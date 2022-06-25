The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4

Based on social media reaction, it's safe to say that (to paraphrase the famous Sally Field/Oscars speech) folks like The Boys S03E06 "Herogasm"… they really, really like The Boys S03E06 "Herogasm." First up, a big thanks once again to SuperWiki and the Supernatural fans for offering a heads-up about the emotional "trojan horses" that were most likely awaiting us based on showrunner Eric Kripke's past track record with SPN. They were so, so right (check out our review here). So it seems only right at a time when both fandoms seem to be in sync that we look at the possibility of an SPN reunion on the set of the Amazon series' fourth season. Now granted, that could be a tall order since we still have two episodes to go on the third season which means we don't know what the fate of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy might end up being. But when it comes to Ackles's SPN co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and Jared Padalecki (Walker), the possibility sounds pretty promising.

Speaking with E! News, Kripke had the following to pass along to fans of both actors and the long-running CW series:

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: "Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking. We're trying to figure out something for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing if we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that."

Jared Padalecki: "I would put Jared on the show in a heartbeat. I mean, he's really busy with his empire over there in Austin [with 'Walker'], but if it was willing to play, I would put him on the show in a second."

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."