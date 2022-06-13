The Boys Posts The Deep Memoir Adapt "Not Without My Dolphin" Trailer

We know we sound like we're stuck on repeat when it comes to the impressive way Amazon and Showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys has been expanding its universe in a very meta way (those VNN "7 on Seven" segments are always the first ones that come to mind). In last week's S03E04 "Glorious Five Year Plan" (our review here), we were not only treated to a look at Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy during his episode of Solid Gold but we also got a glimpse of Vtv's (only on Vought+) "stirring" adaptation of The Deep's (Chace Crawford) bestselling autobiography, Deeper: A Memoir. And just like Soldier Boy's episode, there was a lot more of the trailer for Not Without My Dolphin: The Movie that was filmed than made the episode. So guess what? Yup…

Starring 3-time Vemmy Award Winner The Deep in his most challenging role to date- himself- and MTV Movie Award Nominee Billy Zane as Alastair Adana, here's a look at a thrilling story of love, loss, redemption, light… and Fresca:

And here's a look back at the extended cut of Soldier Boy's "golden" performance from S03E04 "Glorious Five Year Plan,"

Today, we take a look back as Soldier Boy serenades the Solid Gold dancers with a Super rendition of Blondie's "Rapture" just before his heroic final mission. Shortly after, he was posthumously awarded a Vrammy for Best Special Guest Performance!

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."