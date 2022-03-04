The Boys: Rogen & Goldberg Confirm College Spinoff Has Title & More

Not a bad time to be a fan of Amazon's Prime Video and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's series The Boys. First, we now know that the series will be returning this summer for its third season and that an official trailer is on the way sooner rather than later. But why look to the summer for your fix when you can check out The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which debuts on the streaming service today. Of course, the eight-episode animated anthology series isn't the only spinoff in the works, with spinoffs being one of the topics that series EPs and "Diabolical" writers Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg addressed during an interview with Variety.

So what did we learn from Rogen and Goldberg about the slowly expanding "The Boys" universe? First that the duo could "possibly, probably, maybe" see turning one of the "Diabolical" episodes into its own spinoff series, From there, Rogen & Goldberg revealed that showrunners Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' supes college-set spinoff has a title but they can't reveal it yet. And from the sounds of things, these two are just the tip of the iceberg. "We're talking about spinoffs all the time. We're working on numerous different ideas," Goldberg explained. "Some will not happen, some will. But I think we got more franchising to do. We can grow. We can grow like Laser Baby."

The writing team for The Boys Presents: Diabolical includes Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. The impressive voice cast includes Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Simon Pegg, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, Youn Yuh Jung, Kimberly Brooks, and Nicole Byer.

In addition, the cast also includes Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Grey Griffin, Randall Duk Kim, David Marciano, Xolo Maridueña, Dominique McElligott, Caleb McLaughlin, Colby Minifie, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Kevin Michael Richardson, Somali Rose, Parker Simmons, Ursula Taherian, Fred Tatasciore, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Marie Volpe, Gary Antony Williams, and Jenny Yokobori. Now here's a look at the official trailer and episode overview for The Boys: Diabolical, currently streaming on Amazon's Prime Video:

(1) "Laser Baby's Day Out"

Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson

Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts.

(2) "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents"

Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

Director: Parker Simmons

Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland's aesthetic.

(3) "I'm Your Pusher"

Writer: Garth Ennis

Director: Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics.

(4) "Boyd in 3D"

Writer: Eliot Glazer

Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation.

(5) "BFFs"

Writer: Awkwafina

Director: Madeleine Flores

Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports.

(6) "Nubian vs Nubian"

Writer: Aisha Tyler

Director: Matthew Bordenave

Animation Style: Anime inspired

(7) "John and Sun-Hee"

Writer: Andy Samberg

Director: Steve Ahn

Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror.

(8) "One Plus One Equals Two"

Writer: Simon Racioppa

Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.