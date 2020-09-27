The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage

Okay, we need to get that whole thing about spoilers out of the way first, because there's no way to discuss what we're about to discuss without spilling some serious intel on this weekend's episode of Amazon Prime's The Boys." So if you haven't seen "The Bloody Doors Off" yet, now would be a good time to shuffle off and catch up- just catch up with us after the following image we're using as a "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" warning. We'll see the rest of you after the jump.

When Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) infiltrate the Sage Grove facility for more intel on Stormfront (Aya Cash), they find themselves in a face-to-face with Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) that definitely ends up not going how we expected. But that's not the point: in the facility, Vought is experimenting on adult subjects to stabilize Compound V- that is, until one thing leads to another and all of the "experiments" break free. One of those who breaks free is a pleasant gentleman by the name of Love Sausage (Andrew Jackson), who a prehensile penis that can stretch to enormous lengths. Think Spider-Man's Doc Ock, except instead of several "tentacles," he has one- and it's his penis. And Mother's Milk finds out first hand just skilled Love Sausage is at using his… well… "love sausage" (as you can see in the image above).

Well, one person who could definitely smell what Love Sausage was cooking was one other than The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who was a guest on Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. But talking about the experience clearly wasn't enough, with Morgan taking to Twitter to praise series showrunner Eric Kripke for his creation and the lasting impression in his brain that the scene's left.

Never gonna get over the LOVE SAUSAGE of it all. Ever. Thank you @therealKripke for an image forever seared into my brain! Then, you know… letting me talk about it! https://t.co/OfnWT8aRDr — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) September 27, 2020

Earlier this month, Kripke addressed the status of Morgan possibly joining the series in the third season, a prospect made much more realistic several months ago when the two appeared to be negotiating a deal via Twitter. But as productions begin gearing back up again from COVID shutdowns and find themselves dealing with new timelines, Morgan might not be available. "I will caution everybody that COVID could really screw that [Morgan appearing] up because he's a regular on another show. He is on 'The Walking Dead,' so he can only come up for a couple of days. If there's still a two-week quarantine between Canada and the United States, that renders that impossible." With that said, Kripke isn't saying there's still hope. "Of the many things COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan cameo or a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role may be one of them," Kripke explained. "But if the quarantine is removed and a couple of things break our way? Then yeah, we'll try to figure it out."