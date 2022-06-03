The Boys Season 3: Darick Robertson Offers Some "Payback" & More

With the first three episodes of Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys currently causing jaws to drop all across the streaming universe, we're getting a chance to check out some Season 3-related artwork courtesy of artist Darick Robertson (with colorist Tony Aviña), co-creator of The Boys comic book series as well as co-executive producer on the streaming series.

Now here's a look at Robertson's tweet offering up a little "Payback" in honor of the series' release. Following that, we get a look at the Season 3-themed update that Robertson did for the cover to "Vol. 1 – Name of the Game"- and again, simply amazing:

It's been 15 years since @DynamiteComics first published Vol. 1 – Name of the Game, so we tagged comic co-creator @DarickR to help us with a lil' Season 3-themed cover update. Keep that money in your pants for now lads; we'll drop the link when it goes on sale soon. pic.twitter.com/kWaEGb31R9 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at Robertson's tweet from last weekend where he first shared some of the amazing artwork commissioned by Amazon's Prime Video for this week:

Now here's a look back at the official Season 3 trailer for Amazon's The Boys (with the first three episodes currently streaming), followed by the "official movie trailer" for Vought's Dawn of the Seven. But as impressive as the trailer is, let's just say that the new season offers a few very unexpected surprises that the trailer only briefly hints at towards the end. Anything beyond that? Spoilers…