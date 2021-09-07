The Boys Season 3: VNN Reports on Vought+, FBSA/Vought, GalGear & More

Only days after A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) dropped the single and music video for the track "Faster" to celebrate his return to The Seven (more on that in a minute), we looked up at our calendar and realized it was the seventh of September. You know what that means, right? Yup, it's time for another edition of Vought News Network's "Seven on 7" segment hosted by VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), done in the interest of offering equal time by Amazon Prime and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys.

This time around, FBSA Director Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) & Vought announced a partnership to police supes (we're thinking Butcher's (Karl Urban) involved), while Vought's GalGear tactical gear for woman line (with "pink pistols") is doing quite well (as is A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) new single "Faster"). From there, Homelander (Antony Starr) continues his personal PR campaign at a Vought-a-Burger opening. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) attended Voughtland's opening of "Queen Maeve's Inclusion Kingdom" while Moonshadow will be appearing on the cover of VSPN' swimsuit issue. Finally, Coleman wrapped up his report with a commentary on how unfair it is for the media to try to connect Vought to the Sage-Grove psychiatric facility (which Vought is buying to turn into a wellness center… uh-oh…). And don't miss the commercial for Vought+, the segment's sponsor and your one-stop-shopping streaming source for the best from Vought Studios, VSPN, Vought Soul, and the rest of the Vought library of films and series.

But enough with the bullet points! Here's a look at your monthly dose of Vought-approved propaganda:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (September 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDu91paNTNQ)

Speaking of VNN's "Seven on 7" segment, here's a look at what was on tap during last month's easter egg-filled segment. Supersonic's (Miles Gaston Villanueva) sudden rising star is spotlighted, as is the ex-Drummer Boy's personal past with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Speaking of Starlight, fans are apparently concerned that she's burning the candles at both ends and there's push back on "fake news" about her being exhausted (rumors leaked by Vought?). The Deep (Chace Crawford) has come out with serious allegations against the Chuch of the Collective, with Goran Višnjić's church leader Alastair Adana still missing in action. Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar offers an audio statement addressing Vought stopping the production of Compound V until further studies are done (hmmm…).

A group of Homelander (Antony Starr) devotees formed a human chain to symbolically block "super-terrorists" from entering the United States. It did not go well. A-Train held a press conference to announce he is officially out of retirement and has rejoined The Seven. In addition, he's also prepping a return race but he hasn't revealed who his opponent would be. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) was sent as a representative of Vought to the opening of one of the company's LGBTQ teen centers (which we're assuming will have ulterior motives). And we get an ad for Vought's Global Wellness Center (website here but not yet live), which we have a feeling will play a major role:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (August 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MszCIXCOEkE)

Heading into the third season of The Boys, viewers can look forward to seeing Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.