The Boys Season 4 Apparently Taking "Disgusting" to New Heights The Boys VFX Supervisor Stephan Fleet tweeted he saw the most disgusting thing he's seen since working in the business. So when's Season 4?

Normally, when a series takes to social media during production, we get a lot of "you won't believe what's coming," "this season's a game-changer," or things like that. And more often than not, the end results are usually pretty good, but it never quite lives up to the hype. So, after a while, you get a little numb to all of it. Except when we're covering Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Because that's a show that's renewed our faith in truthful hype, with every pre-season "brag" or tease always followed up on & surpassed on our screens. So when VFX Supervisor & Associate Producer Stephan Fleet tweets, "I think I just saw the most disgusting thing I have seen working in this business thus far" while filming the fourth season, we're going to stop what we're doing because that's newsworthy stuff. Because if you're wondering why that would be a bold claim to make, we refer you back to the image below for a "friendly reminder" of what we (and especially Laz Alonso's Mother's Milk) experienced in the third season.

Here's a look at Fleet's tweet confirming an addition he can make to his LinkedIn profile under "The Boys," followed by the show's Twitter account, making sure we know what rating the fourth season won't be getting:

I think I just saw the most disgusting thing I have seen working in this business thus far. #TheBoystv — Stephan Fleet (@stephanfleet) January 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, it looks like Kripke is going to need Fleet to be more specific…

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."