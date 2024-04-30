Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Never Mourn, Poysky Productions, Primal Seed

Never Mourn Confirmed For Early Access In Mid-May

Prepare to get your necromancy skills on as a double-edged weapon as Never Mourn will be released on Steam in Early Access next month.

Article Summary Never Mourn, an indie necromancy game, enters Steam Early Access in May.

Play as a necromancer using the Staff of Equilibrium to raise the dead.

Challenge yourself with rogue-lite elements and thematic life-death mechanics.

Embark on a dark quest imbued with loss, vengeance, and resurrection.

Indie game developer Primal Seed and publisher Poysky Productions have confirmed that Never Mourn will be released on Steam next month in Early Access. The game will have you playing as a powerful necromancer who will learn the double-edged price there is to pay for raising an army of the undead to do your bidding. Use your skills to vanquish foes and seek out your taken child. Enjoy the info and trailer here, as the game will be released on May 13, 2024.

Never Mourn

At the core of this deathly experience is an intuitive necromancy system that sees players wield the double-edged Staff of Equilibrium. Armed with this bringer of death (and life), Necromancers will get to work slaying the hostile forces that oppose them on a quest through the dark fantasy world that Never Mourn's protagonist Irea inhabits. Each defeated foe can be reanimated and recruited into a growing legion of the dead at the player's command on this quest of resilience and resurrection. The ability to deny death itself is the greatest weapon in the necromancer's arsenal, and Never Mourn makes thematic use of its rogue-lite elements to let players learn lessons from an untimely demise at the hands of their foes and bring themselves back to life, ready to fight once more. Life and death are not constraints but tools for a necromancer.

Switch between life and death and determine the fate of your enemies once you have defeated them, either banishing them from the mortal realm for eternity or recruiting them into your legion of the damned.

Unleash the powerful 'Staff of Equilibrium on your foes,' or play a support role and command your recently reanimated minions to do your bidding with a multitude of spells and abilities to perfect your preferred playstyle.

Experience a dark narrative in an immersive fantasy world weaving in themes of loss, revenge, and resurrection. The burden of being a battle necromancer is a heavy one.

