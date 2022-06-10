The Boys Season 4 Official; Eric Kripke Thanks "Exploding Genitalia"

Okay, we know you're probably enjoying the fourth episode of the third season of Showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys, but we just wanted you to know that Amazon has renewed the series for a fourth season. "Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," said Kripke. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

If you watched the trailer or any of the teasers then you know we get to see Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) appearing on the cheesily great '80s music, variety & competition series Solid Gold. Well, it's no spoiler to say that we get to see it in this week's episode as Vought's "OG Supe" appears alongside Marilyn McCoo, Kim Carnes, The Oak Ridge Boys, Waylan Flowers & Madame, and… of course… The Solid Gold Dancers! But beyond that? Well, we'll leave that for you to enjoy…

So as a way of thanking viewers for their patience with the delay in dropping S03E04 "Glorious Five Year Plan," here's an extended look at Soldier Boy's "golden" performance:

Today, we take a look back as Soldier Boy serenades the Solid Gold dancers with a Super rendition of Blondie's "Rapture" just before his heroic final mission. Shortly after, he was posthumously awarded a Vrammy for Best Special Guest Performance!

Kripke & Ackles offer some earlier intel on why Ackles was perfect for Soldier Boy, and why Soldier Boy represents every bad aspect of masculinity during a previous interview. Here are some of those highlights:

Kripke on Why Ackles Was Perfect for Soldier Boy: "Jensen, he's the best. Obviously, I've worked with him for a minute and everything I throw at him, I know he can do. He can be charming. He can be funny. He can be scary. He can credibly do action. He can make you cry, and so I needed somebody who could do all those colors. Once Jensen was locked in, it [was] a relief for me, really, because I know him so well that I can write really confidently."

When Soldier Boy Returns, Ackles Teases That He Returns with a Mission: "Playing the oldest superhero on the scene with a bunch of new faces, essentially, it was… Just kind of keeping him on mission, on task. He's back, he's got vendetta, and he's got a list of people that he's checking off. So it was more of just watching him go through this physical journey, not necessarily an emotional journey."

For Kripke, Soldier Boy Personifies That "Marlboro Man Bullshit" Masculinity We've Seen in Real Life: "Soldier Boy to me is very symbolic of 60 plus years of what pop culture has defined as masculine and that macho John Wayne, Marlboro Man bullshit. His arc was presenting as that, but then revealing more and more what a sham that is and how nobody is like that and it never existed, and yet we've poisoned generation after generation of boys by telling them they somehow have to meet this impossible ideal," Kripke explained. "One of the reasons we had such a piece of shit president who thought it was more important to project vitality over compassion, the reason Putin is who he is. So much of it is because these people are trying to be macho instead of being human. So I wanted to give Soldier Boy that arc."