The Boys Season 4 Travel; Night Court In Session: BCTV Daily Dispatch

the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to BCTV's official "good mood-setter" Khalid & "Skyline" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! We've got coverage of The CW's Walker Independence, NBC's Night Court, BBC's Doctor Who, HBO's House of the Dragon, Amazon's The Boys, AMC's Better Call Saul, TNT's AEW Rampage, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Paramount+'s Evil, Comedy Central's South Park, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation & more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, August 14, 2022:

Walker Independence: Katherine McNamara Shares Prequel Series Teaser

Night Court Cast Checking In Before Filming Makes Us Very Happy

Doctor Who: Matt Smith's Not Suffering From TARDIS On The Brain

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke's Tweet Fuels Our Season 4 Excitement

Better Call Saul: Gould on Jimmy/Kim Moment "Show Really Turns On"

Watch Sonny Kiss Turn Heel and Other Highlights from AEW Rampage

Primal Season 2 Episode 6 Preview: 2 Vikings Are Too Many Vikings

Evil S03E10 Preview: Season 3 Finale Hits Close to Home for Kristen

South Park Concert: Parker, Stone & More Perform Theme Song, "Montage"

Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Addresses NBC Sitcom's Lack of Diversity

The Boys Season 4: The Band's Getting Back Together in Toronto

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Was Reality TV Super-Mega-Crossover

MCU, Damon Lindelof & Marvel Comics as Cautionary Tale: BCTVDD

