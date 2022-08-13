Watch Sonny Kiss Turn Heel and Other Highlights from AEW Rampage

Quake by the Lake concluded on AEW Rampage last night, with a major storyline development coming out of the taped show. After losing her match against Parker Boudreaux earlier in the night, Sonny Kiss turned heel, joining Boudreaux in the Trustbusters faction. The big turn happened at the end of the show, following Orange Cassidy's victory over Ari Daivari in the main event. Slim J and Boudreaux attacked, taking out the Best Friends and leaving Cassidy alone. Kiss came to the rescue, only to hit Cassidy with a low blow instead.

She then punctuated the heel turn on Twitter:

The night ended with me standing next to those three kings 👑 looks like they're WINNERS to me! Anyways, #InBustWeTrust https://t.co/WCiTffWNhU — Sonny Kiss (@SonnyKissXO) August 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Trustbusters leader Davari also commented:

Hopefully, everyone can get over how great it is to see a day-one AEW original get a push long enough to properly boo the hell out of Sonny in the future. In other developments on AEW Rampage, Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia crossed words in a promo ahead of their 2-out-of-3 falls match on Dynamite this Wednesday. Danielson attacked Garcia for the sports entertainer gimmick, while Garcia said Danielson is his hero but mocked his retirement and injuries. Tay Melo and Sammy Guevera defeated Dante Martin and Skye Blue to retain the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship. Melo was dominant in the match. The Gunn Club defeated Beardhausen with some help from Billy Gunn, though Billy was unimpressed and plans another match for his sons on Dynamite. Stokely Hathaway again tried and failed to give the boys his business card. Swerve in Our Glory offered to put the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against Private Party. And Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Zack Clayton (he's engaged to J-Woww) finally got some TV time, challenging Hook to a match for the FTW Championship next week on AEW Rampage with a heel gimmick based on both his reality TV status and being from New Jersey, which seemed to work very well with the Minneapolis crowd at Quake by the Lake. That's nice to see, as you know we love our Jersey Shore here at Bleeding Cool.

Clayton's involvement git Rampage some extra promotion this week. Will it translate to a crossover ratings bump?

No Twitter love from Snooki, Vinny, Pauly D, or Deena though. Hopefully, that translates into some drama on Jersey Shore next season!

Watch highlights from AEW Rampage including Sonny Kiss turning heel below: