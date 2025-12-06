Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: ccxp, the boys

The Boys Season 5 Teaser Released; Final Season Kicks Off April 8th

With the final season kicking off on April 8th, here's the official teaser for Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 5 (and keep an eye out for that Jensen Ackles/Jared Padalecki moment).

Article Summary The Boys Season 5 teaser reveals Homelander in power and sets up a high-stakes final showdown.

Season 5 premieres April 8th, promising major character twists and appearances from Ackles and Padalecki.

Showrunner Eric Kripke teases a climactic end, with Butcher on a revenge run and an underground resistance forming.

Gen V’s storyline intertwines with The Boys, fueling the fight against Homelander’s fascist regime.

Before the credits rolled on the fourth season finale, things were looking pretty bleak for our heroes on a number of fronts. Homelander (Antony Starr) is now in charge and has the entire nation's supes population as his federal police force. That's not going to make taking him down easy – even for Butcher (Karl Urban), who dove past the point of no return and is now on a Compoud V-fueled revenge run with Homelander in his sights. That's where things stand heading into the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Thanks to CCXP Brazil 2025, Kripke and series stars Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Colby Minifie are offering us our best look yet at what's to come with the release of an official teaser (with a look at Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) – with the series set to premiere on April 8th. Here's a look at the official overview released:

"It's Homelander's world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen."

At the beginning of July, filming on the final run wrapped, with Kripke making it official in a heartfelt post from the set. "This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon," Kripke wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a look at Kripke on the set of The Seven's meeting room in Vought Tower. "It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you're lucky. We got all of them. To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap. (Photo by [Karen Fukuhara]." Here's a look at Kripke's post, followed by his thoughts on the series finale and more:

The Boys Showrunner on "Gen V" Season 2 Finale Impact

Kripke on How Much of a Role Will "Gen V" Supes Play in "The Boys" Final Season: "They are playing an important part. Part of the fun of wrapping out season two that way is that we really get to set the table for season five, where there's now this active and growing resistance led by Starlight that A-Train is an important part of. They're really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government. By the same respect, we still work hard to try to maintain our balance that 'The Boys' is about 'The Boys,' and 'Gen V' is about 'Gen V.' The characters provide crucial assists, but it's still about 'The Boys,' and you can watch it without having watched 'Gen V' and vice versa. But watching both is still a much more fun experience."

Kripke Has "More 'Gen V' Story to Tell After Season 2: "We don't play it in season five of 'The Boys' that this is the end of 'Gen V.' We leave them open-ended because we actually have more 'Gen V' story to tell, and we'd love to tell it. It depends on the ratings and how many people end up tuning in. We have to make it so Amazon picks us up for another season."

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 2 & Godolkin's Fate Impacting Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) Personally: "Well, it all went pretty sideways on Sage [laughs]. The story about Sage that we really liked — and it was Michele Fazekas' notion — was, 'Why can't we give Sage a love story? Does she always have to be just such a calculated robot?' She genuinely loved the guy, and she had this plan. They were gonna move in together, and they were gonna break it to Homelander in a really careful way. They were going to be this power couple. She had this vision of a happy world with the other smartest person in the world, and he just went fucking nuts. She's begging him not to do this. She knew that his going down that path was going to be destructive for both of them. There's a reason she let Polarity out of that prison in the final episode. She knew that she had to ultimately protect her own hide. We play a bit of that. She comes into season five a little heartbroken. This guy really broke her heart. She was already a misanthrope, and it just makes her even more so.

Kripke on the "True Underground Resistance" Fighting Homelander: "He's got a lot of people in line who want to bitch slap him [laughs]. Obviously, Butcher is in the front of that line. But there's Stan Edgar, Marie, Annie, Huey. They're trying to mount a real push, but they're also outgunned, outmanned. You're in an entire country that has drunk Homelander's Kool-Aid. They're outmatched by the size of the hundreds of superheroes that are in every town across the country, who have been given authority over the police. So it really is a true underground resistance against a fascist government, which definitely has no comparison or parallel to anything going on anywhere in the world."

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

