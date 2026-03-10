Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys/Supernatural: Misha Collins Having Jensen Ackles/Dean Deja Vu

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) choking out his character in The Boys Season 5 trailer has Misha Collins feeling some Supernatural deja vu.

As we inch closer to the April 8th kick-off of the final, scorched-earth battle between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban), there are a whole lot of storylines coming out of what we've seen so far of the final season. For example, what role will Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy play in all of this? Will he remain a "loyal dad" to Homelander, or set aside his revenge mission against Butcher when he sees what his "son" has planned? When the word came down that Ackles' Supernatural co-stars, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, were announced as joining Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, that raised another wave of speculation (especially considering what the trio teased about it over the past several months). Earlier today, Collins had a little fun with it all, sharing a look at Soldier Boy choking out his character and comparing it to a scene from their Supernatural days where the roles were reversed, and Castiel (Collins) had the upper hand on Dean (Ackles). "Revenge is sweet, isn't it, [Jensen Ackles]?" Collins wrote as the caption to his post.

Here's a look at Collins' Instagram post from earlier today, followed by a look back at our thoughts on what that Season 5 trailer could mean for Ackles/Soldier Boy, Padalecki, and Collins:

The Boys Season 5 Trailer: Soldier Boy, Padalecki/Collins & More

In the official teaser, we heard the words, "A reckoning is coming," spoken as Homelander stood before a frozen Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), although it's tough to say if those words were directly tied to that moment. Now, we're learning that as he attempts to achieve immortality, Homelander wants his dear old dad along for the ride. That fits with Kripke's previous comments that their father-son dynamic would be a significant factor this season. What we're not buying into is the idea that Soldier Boy will buy into what Homelander's planning. Does he see his son as a means to an end – in this case, killing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) for betraying him? Yes, but seeing Homelander positioning himself as an actual kind of god takes things to a whole other level. By the way, the exchange between Soldier Boy and Homelander about why he woke him up was twisted genius.

Here, we get a brief tease of a Soldier Boy-Homelander stand-off, when Soldier Boy learns for the first time that Butcher has powers – before he eats an automobile, courtesy of Butcher:

Looks like someone might be getting a history lesson…

In the previous teaser, we saw Soldier Boy behind Jared Padalecki's character before it cut to the scene with Homelander and Soldier Boy together. Later, we see Padalecki's character in what appears to be some kind of supersuit in the middle of a very gory scene. During Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider) in August, Padalecki teased this about his character's connection to Soldier Boy: "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy." In the segment we saw in the trailer, we're getting another look at a shocked Padalecki, with Misha Collins in the mix this time. It's clear that Soldier Boy isn't too thrilled with Collins; the suit Collins is wearing suggests he might be tied into the whole god/religion run that Homelander is on – maybe something that Soldier Boy can't but into.

We've seen all too well what can happen when Soldier Boy unleashes his power. Look no further than how close he came to putting down Homelander for good. So it's interesting to see who he's unleashing on here. Unless we're victims of slick editing, it seems Butcher and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are shocked by what they're seeing, but not necessarily afraid. Of course, Butcher is on a don't-give-a-fuck run, so that might explain it (Frenchie does seem a bit more "anxious" about the situation).

