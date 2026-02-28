Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: the brit awards

The BRIT Awards 2026 Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & Much More!

UK & US viewers, rejoice! We've got everything you need to know about The BRIT Awards 2026, including when/where to watch and much more.

Article Summary Find out how, when, and where to stream The BRIT Awards 2026 live in the UK, US, and worldwide.

Major performances from Harry Styles, ROSALIA, RAYE, Wolf Alice, and more are on the star-studded lineup.

Mark Ronson honored with Outstanding Contribution Award; Ozzy Osbourne receives Lifetime Achievement.

Red carpet kickoff at 5:30 pm GMT with Charley Marlowe and Tyler West on BRITs Instagram Live.

Tonight's the night, folks! Broadcasting/streaming live from its new home in Manchester's Co-op Live and hosted by none other than Jack Whitehall, the BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard is set to hand out some serious hardware to some of the best and brightest that the music scene has to offer this past year. Of course, the awards are just a small part of what makes the BRITs so big – and this year, we're looking at performances from Harry Styles, ROSALIA, the singing voices behind Huntr/X from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, and many more. Of course, all of that means nothing if you don't know when and where to tune in – and that's where we come in.

Bleeding Cool has put together a preview/viewing guide with everything you need to know to check out The BRIT Awards 2026. With ITV running the awards ceremony on its YouTube channel and global viewers getting a chance to check it out over on The BRITs' YouTube channel, there are more ways than ever to join the celebration.

The BRIT Awards 2026 Red Carpet: Kicking off at 5:30 pm GMT, Charley Marlowe and Tyler West will host the red carpet preshow live over at BRITs Instagram, offering all the looks and interviews with artists before the big night.

The BRIT Awards 2026 Main Event: When and where you watch depend on where you are in the world:

If you're watching from the UK, you will be able to watch the show live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8:15 pm GMT, or from YouTube at 8:45 pm on ITV's YouTube channel.

If you're watching from elsewhere in the world, you'll be able to watch the show from 8:45 pm GMT/3:45 pm EST on BRITs YouTube channel.

What Are Some BRIT Awards 2026 Highlights? While there's never any accounting for surprises, here's what we do know will be going down during tonight's The BRIT Awards:

Harry Styles is set to kick things off, marking his third time as a solo artist for the awards show.

In addition, viewers can expect performances from Olivia Dean, Wolf Alice, ROSALIA, Alex Warren, SOMBR, RAYE , and Mark Ronson , as well as EJAE, Audrey Nuna , and REI AMI (aka Huntr/X from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters)

, and , as well as , and (aka Huntr/X from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters) An all-star rock tribute performance honoring the late Ozzy Osbourne will close out the show. The performance will be a special arrangement of "No More Tears," the title track from Ozzy's 1991 album of the same name, that was curated by Sharon Osbourne, and will feature the likes of Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos, and Zakk Wylde, with Robbie Williams invited by Sharon to front the tribute.

The Outstanding Contribution Award will be awarded to multi-award-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson is widely recognised as one of the most influential figures in contemporary music and has played a pivotal role in shaping era-defining and multi-platinum records for renowned artists worldwide, while also achieving significant international recognition as both a solo artist and producer. His accolades include two BRIT Awards, nine Grammy Awards for notable works such as 'Uptown Funk' featuring Bruno Mars and 'Back To Black' with Amy Winehouse, as well as an Academy Award and Golden Globe for co-writing 'Shallow' with Lady Gaga for the film A Star Is Born. Over his two decade career, he has accumulated 25 billion global streams and produced numerous multi-platinum records, including 'Uptown Funk' with Bruno Mars, 'Valerie' with Amy Winehouse, 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' with Miley Cyrus and 'Electricity' with Silk City & Dua Lipa Renowned for his genre-spanning sound and instinctive collaborations, he is celebrated for bridging the worlds of pop, soul, funk and electronic music, cementing his status as an internationally celebrated cultural tastemaker whose work consistently defines moments in music history. Alongside his production work, he has released a string of critically acclaimed solo albums, with Uptown Special debuting at #1 in the UK, and Uptown Funk a global and UK Number 1. He has also contributed award-winning songs to the soundtracks and scores of Barbie, A Star Is Born, Euphoria and more.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to global rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, the founding member and frontman of Black Sabbath and the pioneering "godfather" of British heavy metal:

With over 100 million worldwide album sales achieved over five decades; a legendary catalogue of music including 19 studio albums and eight live albums with Black Sabbath and songs including 'Paranoid', 'Iron Man' and 'Children of the Grave'; 13 studio albums as a solo artist with songs such as 'Bark at The Moon', 'No More Tears' and 'Crazy Train'; and the launch of the successful touring festival Ozzfest, Ozzy Osbourne is one of music's most influential icons and personalities of all time, garnering international recognition across his 50+ year career from the worlds of music and entertainment. The many industry accolades awarded to Ozzy across his career include five Grammy awards, induction into both the UK Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (both with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist, in separate years) and the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement (with Black Sabbath).

The BRIT Awards 2026 Categories & Nominees

In a special livestream broadcast, Charley Marlowe and Sarah Story revealed the artists nominated across 15 categories, spoke to some of them for first reactions and gave viewers a sneak peek behind the scenes at the BRITs' new home. The stream also featured an exclusive performance from this year's BRITs Critics' Choice winner, Jacob Alon. You can check out the original nominations announcement livestream above, and here's a rundown of this year's nominess according to award category:

