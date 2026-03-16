Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Conrad's Fate, Masters of the Air, Perdido Street Station, Station Eleven, The Folio Society, the great gatsby, The Iliad, The Last Unicorn, The Martian

The Folio Society Releases Its Spring 2026 Collection

The Folio Society has launched its Spring 2026 collection, including The Last Unicorn, The Great Gatsby, and Perdido Street Station

Article Summary The Folio Society unveils its Spring 2026 collection with gorgeously illustrated hardcover editions.

Highlights include The Martian, The Great Gatsby, The Last Unicorn, and Station Eleven collector’s editions.

Emily Wilson’s acclaimed Iliad translation and Perdido Street Station debut in elaborate new formats.

Each edition features new artwork and exclusive introductions from celebrated authors and artists.

The Folio Society has released a new set of books as part of a new Spring 2026 collection, which are all available now. Including in this new set are some iconic titles, including Perdido Street Station, The Martian, The Iliad, Station Eleven, The Last Unicorn, and more. All of which have amazing illustrations and a new hardcover look to bring these titles to life in a new light. We have more info about them below.

The Folio Society – Spring 2026 Collection

The Martian by Andy Weir ($110) – The unsigned edition of the modern science-fiction classic, equally stunning in design and illustration, capturing the ingenuity and humor that made it a global phenomenon.

The Martian ( Signed Edition ) by Andy Weir ($230)

Conrad's Fate by Diana Wynne Jones ($70) – A magical and witty fantasy adventure, brought to life with charming illustrations by Alison Bryant in a delightful edition for readers of all ages.

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald ($115) – Fitzgerald's Jazz Age masterpiece, introduced by Chuck Palahniuk and vividly illustrated by Yuko Shimizu in a dazzling new collector's edition.

The Iliad by Ho m er ($165) – Emily Wilson's acclaimed translation of the ancient epic, paired with powerful artwork by Clive Hicks-Jenkins in a monumental classical edition.

The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle ($110) – The beloved fantasy classic, featuring an introduction by Patrick Rothfuss and Peter S. Beagle, and enchanting illustrations by Lily Seika Jones.

Masters of the Air by Donald L. Miller ($145) – A gripping account of the American bomber boys of WWII, introduced by Tom Hanks and featuring dramatic aviation art by Gil Cohen.

Perdido Street Station by China Miéville ($130) – Miéville's genre-defying fantasy epic, introduced by the author and illustrated by Doug Bell in a bold and imaginative edition.

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel ($85) – Mandel's haunting and hopeful modern classic, introduced by the author and illustrated by Zoë van Dijk in a beautifully realized collector's volume.

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