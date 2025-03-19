Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: The Buccaneers

The Buccaneers Season 2: Apple's Edith Wharton Adapt Returns in June

The Buccaneers, Apple TV+'s adaptation of Edith Wharton's final unfinished novel about women in 19th-century high society, returns in June.

Article Summary The Buccaneers returns to Apple TV+ for an eight-episode Season 2 on June 18, 2025, with weekly releases.

Inspired by Edith Wharton's unfinished novel, the show blends romance, drama, and 19th-century social intrigue.

Season 2 highlights the buccaneers' evolution in English society, tackling love, jealousy, and power.

Katherine Jakeways leads the creative team, featuring British directors and executive producers from The Forge Entertainment.

Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for the second season of The Buccaneers. In the acclaimed, returning drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name, the fun-loving young American girls are back with even more romance, drama, intrigue, and adventure. The eight-episode second season will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with one episode on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through August 6, 2025.

The Buccaneers: Edith Wharton's Social X-Ray of High Society

In the first season of The Buccaneers, a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s … setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now, the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders — England is their home. In fact, they're practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea – heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births, and deaths … themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time, we're in for a veritable feast.

Season two reunites the buccaneers — Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George. Emmy Award nominee Christina Hendricks is Mrs. St. George, with Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable. Wharton's novels were always cutting and ruthless examinations of 19th Century upper class American society and the women's place in it.

Written by series creator, British comedian, and writer Katherine Jakeways, season two is directed by BAFTA Award winner William McGregor, DGA Award winner Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick, and Charlie Manton. Jakeways, BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis, and BAFTA Award winner Susanna White serve as executive producers. The Buccaneers is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company. The first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

