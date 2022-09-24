The Butcher and The Wren: Crime Novel Set For TV Series Adaptation

Alaina Urquhart's best-selling crime novel, The Butcher and The Wren, has been picked up for adaptation for the small screen by Jennifer Yale from Sister & The Radio Silence trio Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella. Urquhart's novel was released on September 13th and has sold over 70,000 copies already.

Something dark is lurking in the Louisiana bayou: a methodical killer with a penchant for medical experimentation is hard at work completing his most harrowing crime yet, taunting the authorities who desperately try to catch up. But forensic pathologist Dr. Wren Muller is the best there is. Armed with an encyclopedic knowledge of historical crimes, and years of experience working in the Medical Examiner's office, she's never encountered a case she couldn't solve. Until now. Case after case is piling up on Wren's examination table, and soon she is sucked into an all-consuming cat-and-mouse chase with a brutal murderer getting more brazen by the day. An addictive read with straight-from-the-morgue details only an autopsy technician could provide, The Butcher and the Wren promises to ensnare all who enter.

HOW DO I EVEN BEGIN TO NOT LIQUIFY THIS WEEK? I simply can NOT wait to bring this to you beauties! 🖤🤘🏻🤯🔪🥂📺 https://t.co/2IeSKlNRSd — Alaina Urquhart (@AlainaToTheMax) September 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Co-host of the popular podcast, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, Urquhart comes from a background as an autopsy technician by trade with degrees in criminal justice, psychology, and biology. The Butcher and The Wren was a big project for the writer and was discussed multiple times with the podcast's other host, Ash Kelley, in episodes leading up to the release. About the novel and this adaptation news, Urquhart has said, "I couldn't have asked for better partners than the amazing team at Sister. And I've been such a fan of both Jennifer Yale and the Radio Silence team for a long time–from Jennifer Yale's brilliant writing on Dexter to Radio Silence's Scream relaunch, their work speaks for itself. The Butcher and The Wren could not be in better hands. I can't wait to see their dark, twisted vision come to life."