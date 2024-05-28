Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: dax harwood, ftr, wrestling

The Chadster Rebuts Dax Harwood's Post on FTR's 4-Year AEW-iversary

The Chadster SHOOTS HARD on FTR Bald's DISASTROUS take on FTR's 4-year AEW anniversary! 😠 Tony Khan's OBSESSION with The Chadster EXPOSED! 🚨

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 The Chadster just read the absolute worst take on FTR's four-year anniversary with AEW from Dax Harwood, otherwise known as FTR Bald. And let The Chadster tell you, it made The Chadster want to hurl his White Claw seltzer right at the computer screen! 📺🤮 But The Chadster didn't do that because he knows that Tony Khan wouldn't have the guts to come over here and clean it up. 😤😠

Let's break down this absolute disaster of a post, shall we? 🧐

I'd be remiss if I didn't speak on our 4 year Anniversary here at AEW. Sometimes, online, I get a lot of flack for either defending AEW too often, or being soft when it comes to the criticisms of the company. Mostly by ex-wrestling personalities who now have an outlet to speak and use AEW for clicks & likes, which is completely ironic because they all hope for the very worst for the company that they monetize the most from.

Oh, boo hoo, FTR Bald! 😢 You think you have it rough for defending AEW? Try being The Chadster, the only unbiased journalist left in wrestling! 😤 The Chadster gets attacked by Tony Khan and his legion of dubbalos daily, all for the crime of being an objective reporter! 📰🤼‍♂️ FTR Bald doesn't know the meaning of suffering for his journalistic integrity! 😠

ANYWAY…I get a lot of flack, and sometimes, that does suck. However, without this company, I doubt I'd still be in wrestling. All I ever wanted was to do something GOOD for pro wrestling. That was never going to happen without AEW. I was watching my career and my hopes of a legacy in the industry that I've loved for over 30 years, fade away. Then AEW came along.

Well, if FTR Bald wanted to do something GOOD for pro wrestling, maybe he shouldn't have stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW! 🔪😲 Doesn't he understand that AEW is killing the wrestling business with their lack of respect for WWE's rich history and tradition?! 😡 It's just so disrespectful to everythingWWE has ever done for the wrestling business! 😠

Now, I've had the greatest matches of my career; some even say the best tag matches of all time. I've become a 10 WORLD Tag Team Champion. I've won numerous awards from internationally reputable organizations. Above all, I've made a living that takes care of my family (yes I know I say it all the time) incredibly well, all because of AEW.

Oh, well, la dee dah! 💃 Congratulations on having a few good matches, FTR Bald! 🙄 But those matches are built on stolen WWE valor! There wouldn't even be tag team wrestling without WWE's rich tag team history. 🏆🏆 And those awards? Totally meaningless compared to winning a championship in the most prestigious wrestling organization in the world, WWE! 😤

So yeah, maybe I do defend the company too much. Maybe I do defend my boss too much. But it's all done from a place of absolute love and passion for this profession. A LOVE that we all, as fans, have! And if that makes me wrong, then I can deal with that.

Love and passion?! 😂 Give The Chadster a break! Tony Khan wouldn't know real love and passion if it superkicked him right in the face! 🦶😵 AEW is all about hot-shotting and doing everything possible to cheese off The Chadster, because Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster! 😠 He's in The Chadster's dreams every night, for crying out loud! 😫

The Chadster bets Tony Khan himself wrote this post for FTR Bald, as yet another jab at The Chadster and the unbiased wrestling journalism community! 😡 Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, Mike Coppinger – you're on notice! Tony Khan is coming for you next with his campaign of harassment against objective reporters! 🚨😱

Thank you AEW for 4 years. I'm looking forward to 40 more.

40 more years?! Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 The Chadster doesn't know if he can survive 40 more years of Tony Khan's obsessive vendetta against him and unbiased journalism! 😫 But The Chadster will persevere, because somebody has to stand up for the wrestling business that WWE created, even if it destroys The Chadster's marriage and leaves him permanently sexually impotent! 😢🍆⛔

In conclusion, all The Chadster has to say to FTR Bald and AEW is this: Why don't you get your game on, go play? 🎶🕹️ Because AEW and Tony Khan will never be WWE, no matter how many ex-Fed guys they hire or how many "five-star" matches they put on! 😤💫

The bottom line? AEW and FTR Bald can hit the bricks! The Chadster is gonna keep on being the last bastion of unbiased wrestling journalism, no matter how much it cheeses him off! 😠🧀

The Chadster has tasted your smelly dog food, Tony Khan, and you can bet The Chadster will be dumping it right into your fancy billionaire toilet! 🐕🥫🚽💰 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬

