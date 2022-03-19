The Changeling: Adina Porter & Clark Backo Join Apple TV+ Drama Series

Two new names have been added to the cast list for the Apple TV+ drama series, The Changeling, which has previously added LaKeith Stanfield's to that same list. Adina Porter and Clark Backo will play as leads opposite of Stanfield's character Apollo in the series.

The Changeling is being adapted from a popular novel of the same title by Victor LaValle. The synopsis of the novel reveals: "When Apollo Kagwa's father disappeared, he left his son a box of books and strange recurring dreams. Now Apollo is a father himself—and as he and his wife, Emma, settle into their new lives as parents, exhaustion and anxiety start to take their toll. Apollo's old dreams return and Emma begins acting odd. At first, Emma seems to be exhibiting signs of postpartum depression. But before Apollo can do anything to help, Emma commits a horrific act and vanishes. Thus begins Apollo's quest to find a wife and child who are nothing like he'd imagined. His odyssey takes him to a forgotten island, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever."

Porter will be playing Lillian, Apollo's mother, while Backo will be playing Emmy who is Apollo's wife. Porter has plenty of past experience with horror, drama, and thrilling stories such as The 100 and American Horror Story. Backo's experiences range from her time on Letterkenny, Station Eleven, and the recent film I Want You Back. The series is being written and adapted by Kelly Marcel, who is also serving as showrunner and executive producer. Melina Matsoukas will direct and executive produce the series. The series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive produce on behalf of Annapurna. Khaliah Neal will co-executive produce.