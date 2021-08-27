The Changeling: LaKeith Stanfield Joins Apple TV+ Series Adaptation

Apple TV+ has announced that the work on the series adaptation of the Victor LaValle novel, The Changeling, will be going forward and they already have their lead actor cast. The streaming service's The Changeling is a new drama series based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by LaValle, with LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Harder They Fall) attached to star and executive produce. The series will be written and adapted by Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage), who will also serve as showrunner & executive producer.

Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure) will direct & executive produce the series. The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed. The Changeling will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive produce on behalf of Annapurna. Matsoukas will executive produce through her De La Revolution Films, and Khaliah Neal will co-executive produce.

The rights for LaValle's novel The Changeling were obtained by Apple Studios back in 2017. Initially, it was headed to FX for development about a year after that, but not until earlier this year would it get the informal go-ahead from Apple TV to start casting and producing. Their studio, along with Annapurna studios will be working together on the series. Annapurna has big projects on the horizon, including Hulu's Pam & Tommy as well as HBO Max's The Staircase. A unique blend of horror and parable is set with the casting of Stanfield, from the dynamic acting seen in shows like Atlanta and films like Sorry to Bother You, The Changeling is sure to be incredibly unique.

