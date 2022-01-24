The Cleaning Lady Season 1 E03 Preview: Garrett Forces Thony's Hand

After a week off, FOX's The Cleaning Lady returns tonight for its third episode "Legacy" and if you thought things were going to start back slow and easy for Thony (Élodie Yung)? Think again. Because the pressure is on- but not from Arman (Adan Canto). No, it's FBI Agent Garrett (Oliver Hudson) who's forcing Thony to make a hard decision- one that could have dire consequences for her and her family. And it's not going to be a slow week for Arman, either. As you're about to see from the following preview images for tonight's episode, he's been assigned the job as "bag man" at Hayak's (Navid Negahban) daughter's wedding- a job that has him questioning his future with the family (though personally, we think its a sign of trust and respect since the dude's trusting Arman with his daughter's financial future):

Now here's a look at the official promo and episode overview for tonight's episode of FOX's The Cleaning Lady, "Legacy":

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3 "Legacy": GARRETT GIVES THONY AN ULTIMATUM – Thony is given a dire ultimatum by Garrett that could compromise her son's access to medical treatment. Arman is tasked with collecting large "donations" for Hayak's daughter's wedding, calling into question his real role within the family. Meanwhile, a rift forms between Fiona and her son, Chris, when a secret is revealed that has major consequences for his future, sending Fiona into a spiral as she tries to find a solution. Guest cast includes Deniz Akdeniz as Tarik, Navid Negahban as Hayak Barsamian, Eva De Dominici as Nadia, Jay Mohr as Councilman Eric Knight, Harold Fisch as Carlos, Liza Weil as Katherine Russo, Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian, Beth Bailey as Dr. Laura Kirschner, Ellen Humphreys as Janna, Marcos Martinez as Eduardo Morales, Dan Davidson as Wyatt Jennings, Erinn Bartlett as Colleen Miller, Chris Gann as Councilman Charles Burton, Daniel Peera as Ben Tashjian, Rana Haddad as Vida Barsamian, Dean Allen Williams as Sammy Miller, and Jessica Delgado as Lexi Torres/Aerial Dancer.

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok ("The 100"), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") and executive producers Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung (Thony), Adan Canto (Arman Morales), Martha Millan (Fiona), Oliver Hudson (Garrett), Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle (Luca), Faith Bryant (Jaz), and Sean Lew (Chris). Miranda Kwok (The 100) developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) is the showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (Homeland, Longmire).